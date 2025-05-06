Making home improvements takes planning, but it may cost less than you think

BY STEPHANIE FOX

As spring has sprung, the focus about what’s needed to be done around the home and lawn change from shoveling snow to home and garden renovations. Expensive? Maybe. But there are ways to make improvements without breaking the bank. It’s not about being cheap, it’s about planning ahead and spending money wisely. Home improvements can increase a home’s value and make living there more enjoyable.

Are you planning to do some (or even all) of the work yourself? Know your limits. If you aren’t an expert, there are some jobs you can do (maybe with some research), but don’t overestimate your abilities. Most homeowners aren’t up to working with gas lines, or major electrical wiring revisions, or replacing a hail damaged roof. But there are a number of jobs that even beginners can do.

First, think ahead when planning home improvement projects. Many homeowners can do the cosmetic changes themselves to save money.

Does your front or back door look shabby? Adding a fresh coat of paint, adding striking trim and new and attractive hardware can add a lot to the look of a home.

Most homeowners and families spend a lot of time in the kitchen. Even if yours needs an update, a full remodel is usually not necessary. There are smaller changes that can do a lot to improve the room. Adding a new tile backsplash is inexpensive and can brighten up any kitchen. Find a tile that can be cleaned with ease and that goes with kitchen cabinets and appliances.

Kitchen cabinets can also be resurfaced and new knobs and pulls can be added for an updated look.

Any room can get a new look with a fresh coat of paint. Paint stores will have free color strips and if that’s not enough, for a very few dollars you can bring home small paint samples to try on your walls.

Installing new lighting is also an inexpensive option for most rooms. Wall, overhead or hanging lamp styles are easy to install (turn off the electricity first) and come in designs from simple to modern to exotic.

New window treatments can also transform a room. Pre-made curtains and blinds are easy fixes for standard sized windows, even for beginners.

Bathrooms might be basic, but even adding new fixtures such as fancy faucets can make the room more attractive. Replace old and boring mirrors. You can choose wood-framed, steel-framed or frameless. If your bathroom is small, mirrors can also make a bathroom look larger. And don’t forget hanging a new, attractive shower curtain.

When shopping for items, don’t be afraid to look for bargains. Look for specials at hardware stores and retail outlets, keep your eyes open for

mailed coupons and check the Habitat for Humanity ReStore, a secondhand store for building supplies, tools and other remodel items.

Some remodel changes need to be left to the professionals. If you have structural changes or need major electrical work and are planning to hire experts to do the work, get estimates from more than one qualified expert. Find out their prices and their timelines for the jobs you want them to do. Prepare a spreadsheet with their estimates and your budget and then don’t be afraid to negotiate with them. Many times, they may be willing to lower their fees.

When re-doing your bathrooms, hire someone to install new sinks and toilets. Choose something with an unusual style, color or with a retro look. But bargain for a discounted installation to save more money.

If you are shopping for new appliances, the best time to buy and save some money is in the fall and early winter when appliance manufacturers are introducing their new models. But, if you don’t want to wait until fall, there are other ways to save. Many places will offer discounts if you buy more than one item. Look for coupons and special sales and don’t pass up a floor model or ‘scratch and dent’ models.

Never be afraid to ask if any discounts are available and if it’s not automatically offered, ask for free delivery, installation and haul away. Instead of buying a less reliable but cheap product, consider a mid-range appliance from a top-of-the-line brand. Consumer Reports reported that 64 percent of the people who negotiated about prices at independent and local appliance retailers, did so successfully.

Adding flowers and bushes outside the home, by windows and the front door, is another way to add attractiveness and value.

In March, the Minneapolis city council changed the ordinance regarding planting in boulevard strips — the green strip lying between the sidewalk and the street. This piece of land is owned by the city but is the responsibility of the homeowner. The new rules give homeowners many new options.

It was once illegal to plant anything but grass in this area and the joke was that since doing so was popular with homeowners anyway, it turned the usually law-abiding citizens into lawbreakers. That law changed decades ago but now the rules have changed again. The idea for the new rules is to allow more than flowers and instead adding edible and other plants.

Boulevard plantings have a maximum height of 36 inches. However, within 40 feet of a road intersection or 10 feet of an alley, plantings must not exceed 18 inches above the height of the curb to ensure visibility for pedestrians, cyclists, and motorists.

What to plant?

Hostas are beautiful, annual flowering plants that form a circular mound and come in a number of leaf patterns, sizes, and colors from bright green to silvery blue. Day lilies also bloom with very little care needed. Daffodils, hyacinths, irises, crocuses, snowdrops, and tulips also do well. Other plants to consider are columbine, asters, yarrow, wild petunias, creeping stonecrop, butterfly weed, and white lesser catmint (Calamintha). And you can plant various greens and other vegetables such as squash as long as they stay below the legal height limit.

Be aware that the ordinance also forbids tilling or digging using mechanized equipment, so be prepared to use your back, arms and hand tools to get the soil ready for planting.

These projects — both inside and outside — sound like a lot of work because they are. But the results are rewarding, making a house into a home that is cozy and comfortable. If you plan ahead and watch your budget, you’ll be rewarded for years to come.