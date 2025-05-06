The race for Mayor

BY ED FELIEN

The race for DFL endorsement for Mayor of Minneapolis is tightening, but so far, the leading candidate among City Convention delegates is Uncommitted.

The big news in the contest is that Council Member Emily Koski dropped out. We thought she could get as many delegates as Frey. It turned out she didn’t quite make that mark, but she did get enough delegates to still have voice in who wins the endorsement on July 19.

A lot will depend on how they write the rules for the Convention. Normally, there’s a dropout after the first ballot for candidates who get less than 5 percent. That would probably mean that Jazz Hampton and Brenda Short would be eliminated. If the rules say the next drop off would be 10 percent, then DeWayne Davis might survive another round, but if the rules say the next lowest candidate would be eliminated, then Davis would probably be eliminated.

Probably the largest block of Uncommitted is the Uncommitted ABF (Anyone But Frey).

It will take 60 percent to endorse, so if Frey can get 41 percent of the delegates to vote for him, he will be able to block the endorsement. If Frey can make a deal with Hampton or Short or Davis, then he could probably block an endorsement of Omar Fateh. If there is no endorsement, then Frey will probably win the General Election in November because he has the best name recognition and the most money.

[Please read Cam Gordon’s piece this month on money going into this election.]

We sent a questionnaire to Omar Fateh, Jacob Frey and DeWayne Davis. Only Fateh responded:

Q: A wrongful death suit brought by the parents of Terrance Franklin proved Officers Durand and Lucas Peterson murdered Terrance Franklin. The suit cost the citizens of Minneapolis over a million dollars, yet no criminal charges have been brought against the officers and there has been no public accountability. What would you do to rectify this injustice?

A: “Terrence Franklin’s murder at the hands of the Minneapolis Police Department (MPD) is an unacceptable tragedy, and is part of a long history and pattern of racism, violence and abuse on behalf of MPD. Minneapolis residents want a Mayor whose bold and transformative approaches to public safety will end the cycle of MPD’s violence and brutality that has held our city captive for so many years — I am that Mayor.

“Since Mayor Jacob Frey took over leadership of MPD in 2018, there have been numerous, high-profile public safety crises in Minneapolis, driving an ongoing and heated conversation about the best way to keep our city safe. Unfortunately, under Mayor Frey, Minneapolis has seen very few of the needed reforms in how our city handles public safety. I’m running for Mayor because new leadership is desperately needed — Minneapolis residents deserve to feel safe, and the families, loved ones and communities of those that have been murdered at the hands of MPD deserve justice.”

Response from Southside Pride: Specifically, what steps would you take to achieve justice for Terrance Franklin? Would you insist that Chief O’Hara re-examine the false police report by Officers Durand and Lucas Peterson and ask the County Attorney to bring murder charges against the officers? As I’m sure you know, there is no statute of limitations on capital crimes.

Q: We know the violence and destruction following the murder of George Floyd began with The Umbrella Man (Mitchell Wesley Carlson) smashing the plate glass windows of Auto Zone and writing “Free Shit for Everyone” on the building. We know he was a member of an ex-convict white nationalist motorcycle gang. Was there any connection between him and Bob Kroll, the leader of the white nationalist motorcycle gang of metro-area police officers call City Heat? Would you commit to a full investigation of those riots?

A: “In order to address the Minneapolis Police Department’s documented cycle of racism, violence and brutality that has held our city captive for generations, we must address the department’s and officers’ connection to white supremacist organizations. As Mayor, I prioritize rooting out white supremacists from MPD.

“In 2023, the Minnesota Peace Officer Standards and Training (POST) board, which licenses every law enforcement officer in Minnesota, adopted sweeping changes to stop extremists from becoming officers. As Mayor, I will work to ensure that MPD is in compliance with the policies adopted by the Minnesota POST board. I will take proactive steps to ensure compliance, like reporting any known violations of this policy to the POST board to ensure officers with known ties to white supremacist organizations have their license revoked. It is crucial to ensure that officers with ties to extremist organizations cannot serve in Minneapolis or anywhere else in the State. I will also implement the reforms outlined in the State and Federal Consent Decrees without hesitation, to ensure that MPD is held accountable to the law.”

Response from Southside Pride: Will you commit to a full analysis and an honest history of Minneapolis police involvement in the riots and destruction of property following the murder of George Floyd?

Q: The City of Minneapolis spreads sand on city streets in the winter to aid traction for automobiles. This sand washes into the storm sewers, and the storm sewers from Lake Street to 43rd Street, from Chicago Avenue to 27th Avenue, wash into Lake Hiawatha. This has reduced the depth of Lake Hiawatha from 33 feet to a sandbar in many places. Would you commit to dredging Lake Hiawatha to restore clarity and make it safe again for swimming and aquatic life?

A: “As Mayor, I will be committed to protecting our parks, lakes, and all the natural resources that make Minneapolis the vibrant and loving city that we know it can be. I recently met with Friends of Lake Hiawatha, a group that is working to restore the natural area surrounding the lake and regularly cleans trash from the lake. I learned of the deep significance that Lake Hiawatha has for residents in the area and all over Minneapolis. From the cultural and spiritual significance to Native residents, to families that have been fishing, swimming and enjoying the lake for generations, the importance of Lake Hiawatha cannot be overstated. As Mayor, I will work alongside Friends of Lake Hiawatha, residents in the area, others in the community and the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board to protect Lake Hiawatha and our parks and lakes across the city.

Response from Southside Pride: The Friends of Lake Hiawatha “oppose dredging, pumping, channelizing or any other” change to the current dumping of sand in Lake Hiawatha or the removal of dams on Minnehaha Creek that block the water from leaving the lake causing flooded basements. Are we to assume you support that?

At a house party hosted by Joe Hesla in April, Omar Fateh talked about his record as State Senator. As Chair of the Senate Committee on Higher Education he was proud of the success of his efforts to make a college education more accessible to students with low income. He complained that the Republicans tell lies but people believe them, and the Democrats still don’t have a message. And he bemoaned the influence that corporate money has on local and national politics. One person complained about the lack of enforcement of the No Idling ordinance in the city. Surprisingly, Fateh defended the lax enforcement and said that cab drivers who were being tagged for idling were often waiting for disabled customers.

As a former cab driver, that defense of cabbies won my heart.