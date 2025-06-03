Saint Joan Of Arc Catholic Church

BY KAY SCHROVEN

St. Joan of Arc is one of the largest congregations in Minneapolis with over 3,000 household members representing more than 200 zip codes. Some drive long distances every Sunday to experience the uplifting, joyful celebration that takes place there. In addition to masses, St. Joan’s offers a wide variety of services, programs and events in response to community needs. Are you interested in gardening? Would you like to hear speakers on current topics? Maybe join a youth trivia event? Join the LGBT+ book club? Attend a family oriented party? Get away on a retreat? Join a musical group? Find support in a grief group? St Joan’s offers these and many other options.

The 1947 midnight mass was the first service held in the church at 4537 3rd Ave. S. Minneapolis. Later the school and gymnasium were added. In 1968 Father Harvey Egan closed the school and transformed the gym into a non-traditional space for mass, welcoming ALL and bringing in outside speakers for homilies (sermons) including Gloria Steinem (1978)! This was a turning point for St. Joan’s, bringing them into a more modern world, with an expanded mission.

Today, with priests Father James DeBruycker and Father James Cassidy, St. Joan’s is committed to social justice, youth, families and community. They are involved in numerous ministries working with mental health, peace and justice matters, family and children, youth ministry, adult learning, parish life and pastoral care. The ministries often work in conjunction with other churches and groups such as 12-step groups, Women Against Military Madness (WAMM), Feed My Starving Children, grief coalitions and organizations working with immigrants.

St. Joan’s has a rich musical tradition with George Maurer as current Music Director and Mary Brussman as Choir Director. Together they bring an abundance of talent and joy to the congregation. “Our goal is to bring together the elements of worship, word, ritual and prayer.” Maurer and the musicians of St. Joan’s cover a wide range of styles; folk, jazz, blues and more. You may hear a traditional folk song calling for peace, a favorite Beatles tune or a traditional hymn made new again. Maurer has shared the stage with high profile musicians such as Eric Clapton and Bruno Mars. Keyboard musician Tommy Barbarella worked with Prince (from 1991-1996) and the New Power Generation on their “Breakout” album. It’s been said that the nontraditional Sunday worship services (9 a.m. and 11_a.m. in the gym) raise the roof! The traditional mass takes place Sundays at 7:45 a.m. In addition to the adult choir there is a children’s choir and a concert series where the music of such artists as Patsy Cline and the Eagles are honored (stjoantickes.com) From June 19-22 St. Joan’s will present the musical Godspell (Tkts. $20, children, $10.00)

Dennis Heaney has been associated with St. Joan’s since 1979 and is their Administrator. He describes the St. Joan’s staff of twenty as “the very best of the best” and the St. Joan’s community as dynamic, dedicated, progressive and inclusive with the guiding motto, “We Welcome You Wherever You are on Your Journey.”

St. Joan of Arc

4537 3rd Ave. S., Mpls 55419

612-823-8205

www.saintjoanofarc.org