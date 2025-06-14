HOT FLASH: Fundraiser for Brett Williams

The first benefit is filling so well that we have decided to open another one!
Stevie Ray’s Comedy Improv Troupe and Chanhassen Dinner Theatres (CDT) announce they will hold a fundraising effort to benefit beloved improv comedian and friend BRETT WILLIAMS who suffered a massive stroke on June 4 while performing at an event in Eden Prairie. Participants were able to get Brett immediate medical assistance. He was placed under sedation so the doctors could treat him and help him recover. He is still being kept unconscious but is receiving great care from the wonderful staff at Fairview.
The benefit is coming up soon at Chanhassen Dinner Theatres – on Sunday, June 22. We are asking everyone to please spread the word to their friends and family! Benefit tickets are just $45 per person and include the comedy cabaret/improv show as well as light appetizers. Doors open at 6pm; light appetizers will be available. The performance begins at 7pm; cocktail service throughout the show. 100% of all proceeds, including on beverages purchased, will be donated to Brett and Diane. Purchase tickets at Laugh Stand-Up Comedy in Twin Cities – 2024 Show Dates – Stevie Ray’s or call the CDT Box Office at 952-934-1525. https://www.stevierays.org/
