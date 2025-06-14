HOT FLASH: Fundraiser for Brett Williams

The first benefit is filling so well that we have decided to open another one!

Same date Sunday, June 22

Earlier time

Doors open 2pm

Light Appetizers served

Show begins 3pm (Stevie Ray’s Comedy Cabaret Improv)

Stevie Ray’s Comedy Improv Troupe and Chanhassen Dinner Theatres (CDT) announce they will hold a fundraising effort to benefit beloved improv comedian and friend BRETT WILLIAMS who suffered a massive stroke on June 4 while performing at an event in Eden Prairie. Participants were able to get Brett immediate medical assistance. He was placed under sedation so the doctors could treat him and help him recover. He is still being kept unconscious but is receiving great care from the wonderful staff at Fairview.