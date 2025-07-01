Massacre at Flour City

BY SUE KOLSTAD

After the depression, the mid 1930s saw many labor strikes across the country. In Minneapolis they began in 1934 with the teamster’s strike. Before that year, Minneapolis was an “open shop” town controlled by the Citizens Alliance. Other unions struck in sympathy with the Teamsters. Governor Olson mobilized the National Guard twice but didn’t deploy them. In 1934 Bloody Friday erupted with police violence against the protestors. August 21, 1934 saw a settlement proposed by the Citizens Alliance and ratified by the workers. It was considered a win for the workers. The 1934 strike was described in “Speak Out Now” in 2022 as a “shining example of the organizing potential of the working class.”

Beginning July 11, 1935, the Flour City Ornamental Iron strike centered around the Hub of Hell at 27th Ave and 27th St. and continued through Sept. 11. Later that summer the Strutwear strike began and lasted 32 weeks.

The Flour City machinists’ union was demanding a minimum wage, and 8-hour days with overtime pay. Flour City owner Tetzlaff who was affiliated with the Citizens Alliance refused. The workers strike began in July 1935. Tetzlaff brought in workers from Chicago to replace the striking workers and housed them inside the factory building which was against city ordinances. The Minneapolis Labor Review said “It is known that 20 of the 26 inside of the plant were private detectives”. On Sept. 11 Tetzlaff demanded protection from the police. That night the crowd started with 300 pickets, several hundred members of the truckers’ union. By the end of the night, several thousand people were involved in the melee at Flour City. The police blasted tear gas over the heads of the protestors/strikers. Both strikers and spectators were attacked by the police. Protestors fought back. Some residents allowed people into their homes for safety. One was shot through the window. There was so much tear gas the bars had to close. Streetcars were not able to move through the crowds

Flour City started as a blacksmith shop in 1893 and later became a manufacturer of wrought and cast iron. It created decorative metal items, many of them doors and lights. Their work can be seen in in many buildings in Washington DC, as well as in the Mayo Clinic, various upscale Hotels, The Rock-n-Roll Hall of Fame and other prominent buildings around the country. The main work for Flour City in 1935 was with the US government, making parts for armaments. In the 1940s they made Alumacraft. The company later moved to Tennessee.

The building underwent remedial environmental work after it was purchased by Howard Gelb for the purpose of establishing and arts venue and with studio spaces. He sponsored the establishment of the Vine Arts Center and Gallery on the second floor of what is now known as The Ivy Building For The Arts.

The Vine Arts Center will now host an exhibition about the events in 1935 centered around Flour City, the strike, and violence that erupted. At this show visitors will be able to see details of the events of that summer. .

“MASSACRE AT FLOUR CITY: The Deadly Battle Over Labor Rights In The Streets of Seward, Summer of 1935“ will take place from July 12 to July 26. There will be a dramatic retelling of events that took place in and around this building 90 years ago, through a timeline of photos, newspaper clippings, and first-hand accounts. Historical information and activities will accompany the exhibit. It will be free and open to all.

The schedule will be full for three Saturdays, with the gallery opening at 11 a.m.

July 12

1:00 a slide presentation about the Hub of Hell.

3:00 Seward History with a panel of Seward Historians

5:00 Opening Party, wine & cheese

6:00 Drink a toast to Dick Westby thanking him for preserving Seward History

7:00 Music by Larry Long

July 19

1:00 History talk: “The Riot Victims were our Neighbors?” by Mark Arneson

3:00 History talk: “The Railroad/Industry” by Peter Radcliff, Phil Qualey and Tom Beer

July 26

1:00 History Talk: “Flour City: From Pride of the City to Polluting Pariah to a Haven for Artists” with Wendy Epstein and Marilyn Matheny

3:00 History Panel: “Politics & Labor Struggles in the 1930s” by Peter Radcliff, Phil Qualy and Tom Beer.

5:00 Closing day party, Beer and Peanuts

7:00 Performance by the Twin City Labor Union Chorus. Come sing with us!

