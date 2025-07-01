BY ED FELIEN

My wife and I went to the No Kings demonstration at the State Capitol on Saturday, June 14. We drove around the Capitol for more than half an hour and finally found a parking place behind the Capitol at the bottom of Arch Street. We climbed up Mount Airie and down the other side, more than a mile to the Capitol. It was grueling. After the demo, on our way back to our car, we noticed a sign in front of Christ Lutheran Church on Capitol Hill advertising free bathrooms, coffee and cookies. After the demonstration we needed to go to the bathroom. We went in and were greeted by Scott who brought us down to a church basement where we passed seniors sitting at tables with hospitality written all over their faces.

Our kind guide offered to drive us to our car. I protested, “No, that’s too much. We can do it.” My wife jumped in and said, “Thank you, that would be great.” She told me later, if I would have continued my foolish self-destructive self-reliance, she would have kicked me in the butt. She’s from the country and asking for a ride was a common form of transportation where she grew up.

We should have stayed for coffee and cookies, though, and enjoyed the warm Minnesota Lutheran hospitality. But we were tired and wanted to go home.

I wrote them a note thanking them for their many kindnesses.

They responded: “I’m glad that our hospitality affected you in such a positive way! We make it our mission to live the love and grace of God in our neighborhood + community.”

That is the kind of love that could change the world.

Protesters of all ages gathered at the capitol for No Kings Day.

Thousands peacefully rallied in St. Paul as a part of the national demonstration.