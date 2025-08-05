County Board to take back HCMC

BY ED FELIEN

On Aug. 5, a committee meeting of the Hennepin County Board will discuss a resolution initiated by the County Administrator and supported by Board Chair Irene Fernando and South Minneapolis Commissioner Angela Conley to restore public ownership and oversight to the Hennepin County Medical Center (HCMC).

The resolution reads, in part: “[HCMC] faces a real risk of financial failure, which would have a devastating impact on health care access for Hennepin County residents and regional and statewide health systems;” and “WHEREAS, the County faces a real risk of financial impacts, including a need to increase the property tax levy,” therefore, “the County Board hereby removes the entire corporate board of Hennepin Healthcare System, Inc., in order to resume interim management of its subsidiary corporation HHS, including the Hennepin County Medical Center.”

Last year the CEO of HHS, Jennifer DeCubellis, caused quite a stir when she announced she would cut worker health plans. HCMC nurses organized and convinced the County Board to secure another $8 million to correct the issue, but DeCubellis did not give the whole amount to the worker’s health care costs. She did agree to take a 15% salary raise for herself, making her total compensation close to a million dollars a year. The nurses at the Minnesota Nurses Association (MNA) voted No Confidence in DeCubellis in January. Two members of the HHS board of directors resigned.

Jeremy Olson-Ehlert, RN and MNA Co-Chair at HCMC, said “Hennepin Healthcare leadership have made clear their disdain for oversight and accountability to their patients, employees, and the public. Rather than work to rebuild trust, board members resigned while our CEO continues to refuse transparency. We cannot continue like this. Nurses deserve better, our patients deserve better, and our community deserves better. Without accountability and change, quality of care, workplace safety and staff retention are at serious risk at Hennepin County Medical Center.”

In March DeCubellis announced her resignation. She’s eligible for another year’s salary plus medical benefits and unused time off worth another $118,000.

The proposal by Commissioners Fernando and Conley will be heard in committee from 12:45 to 3 p.m. on Aug. 5

on the 24th floor of the Hennepin County Government Center. Public comment will be allowed at 1:30. Sign up is at 1 p.m. The full Board will vote on the proposal to bring HCMC back under the direct supervision of the County Board on Aug. 12.