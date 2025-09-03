Open Streets Uptown on Hennepin, the end of the summer celebration

BY STEPHANIE FOX

The last Open Streets celebration of 2025 will be the return of the event to Uptown on Hennepin Ave., between 26th and 34th Streets, on Saturday, Sept. 20. At Open Streets, car, truck and motorcycle traffic is banned, but pedestrians, bikes, skateboards and roller blades are not only welcomed, but encouraged.

The Uptown neighborhood was once thriving, but in recent years saw hard times, caused by the pandemic and by road construction which limited driving and parking. Now, Uptown Open Streets organizers are hoping that this event will introduce people to the new and reviving Uptown area.

“Uptown has faced real struggles for many years,” said Jill Osiecki, Program Director of the Uptown Association. “This is an important opportunity to showcase its resilience, creativity, and community spirit. We’re excited to welcome even more participation and we’re still accepting vendors who want to be part of this celebration.”

Come to this Open Streets to visit 26 food purveyors, 30 non-profits, 17 performers, and 27 Uptown businesses. Minneapolis fire trucks and representatives from city offices will also join the fun.

The entertainers include the popular 15- year old singer, songwriter, actor and dancer Lilanna Rindal, presenting songs covering pop, rock, country and musical theater. Other musicians featured are the Indie rock band Bright Young Things; Vittorio and the Bridges, whose music has been described as Mediterranean infused pop-rock; Demolition Means Progress, a jangly rock band; the Crosstown Community Band; and many more.

The Red Cow restaurant at 2626 Hennepin will be hosting the ‘Red Cow Fun Zone’ in their parking lot, featuring games, a chalk area, and a bubble zone for the kids, with food and alcoholic beverages available for those 21 and older. Brunch will be served from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Warrior Dog, a group saving homeless, abandoned, abused and neglected dogs, will be hosting an adoption event where dog lovers will have the chance to meet amazing dogs in person and learn more about the work this organization does. It’s a chance to connect with adoptable pups and see firsthand how fostering, volunteering, and adopting can change lives¬¬– both theirs and yours.

Whether you’re looking to add a new furry family member, to open your home temporarily through fostering, or to support the dog rescue mission by volunteering, this is the perfect place to ask questions, get involved and make a difference for dogs in need.

Outside the Walker Library at 2880 Hennepin, stop by for fun swag and a chance to sign up for a free library card, giving access to every Hennepin County library.

Thesis Coffee & Cal Surf are combining forces to present skateboard demonstrations. Fancy coffees will be available for sale, and so will Thesis themed caps, t-shirts, hoodies, stocking caps, coffee cups and of course the kind of coffee the Thesis describes as “Coffee for those who love to do rad sh!t”.

City Paws Pet Club boarding and grooming salon is always a popular attraction at Open Streets, offering fun for people and puppies alike. Stop by the booth for a pup cup and the two of you, person and puppy, can strike a pose in front of the instant camera. The booth sells dog treats and bandanas to take home. If weather permits, just for fun, people have the opportunity to try to plunge store managers into the dunk tank.

Employees at the UPS Store at 28th and Hennepin said that they are excited to participate in the Open Streets event. The store will have a table outside where they will be giving away Frisbees and will be telling folks who stop by what their store does. They are hoping for good weather and a large turnout.

At Amazing Thailand, 3024 Hennepin, enjoy amazing Thai street food along with a large choice of beers, wine and non-alcoholic beverages. Traditional Thai cultural dancers will be on the patio to entertain the crowds of Thai food fans.

The Veterans for Peace bus will be on the street and activists will be there, too, handing out peace sign buttons and engaging those who stop by with a chance to discuss and learn about peace, justice, civil rights, climate change and veteran’s issues.

The organization Memorialize the Movement will also have a presence at Uptown Open Streets. This group was organized to find and rescue spontaneous art created as a response to the murder of George Floyd. Members of the group will be there to answer questions. They encourage young people and other artists, especially members of the Black and Brown communities, to express themselves through art.

These are just a few of the business, groups, artists, neighborhood fixtures and foods that will be part of this exciting neighborhood event. The street opens at 11 a.m. and closes at 5 p.m.

“We are incredibly grateful to be working with the City of Minneapolis to bring Open Streets to Hennepin Avenue for the very first time,” said Osiecki. “After having to cancel the Uptown Art Fair this year due to extremely high operating costs, this event feels especially meaningful. Open Streets is truly an event for the community. It not only brings thousands of people together, but also shines a spotlight on the businesses along the avenue.”