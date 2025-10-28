Faith Evangelical Lutheran Church: One hundred Years of History & Tradition

BY KAY SCHROVEN

Jan. 6, 2026 will mark one hundred years since a small, Lutheran chapel was built at 56th St. and 34th Ave. It is known today as Faith Evangelical Lutheran Church (FELC.) A celebration took place early, in October, to avoid possible inclement weather in January. Originally known as the Morris Lutheran Church, the church was renamed and moved in 1934 to avoid a nearby, developing runway for commercial and wartime planes. In 1945 the decision was made to relocate the church again. Land was purchased, and building began. The congregation began donating their time and skills. It would be five years before the first stage of the church would be completed at a cost of $33,000. That would be $443,618 in today’s economy. Additions were built in 1950 and 1958.

Faith began as a Lutheran Free Church. They voted to merge into the American Lutheran Church in 1961, and then became a part of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America (ELCA) in 1988. This church is part of the Northwest Conference of the Minneapolis Area Synod of the ELCA.

Joyce, the church’s secretary has been a member for 43 years and the church secretary for 30. She provides a long view of the church and its membership. Joyce describes today’s congregation as friendly and welcoming. The oldest members of the church, a couple, are in their 90’s, one of them having been baptized in 1934. Joyce describes a mature congregation with many seniors, but not only seniors. Today there are about 65 members with about half attending services regularly. Joyce points out that the neighborhood has changed. There are fewer schools in the neighborhood than in the past, and fewer youth are attending services. This impacts the overall numbers, a trend that stretches beyond FELC.

Today the church is quaint with lots of beautiful wood and stained glass windows; traditional on one side and modern on the other. Renovations over the years have included an elevator, a kitchen update, and an entrance with seating where congregants might sit and still view the services through Plexiglas windows. This is accommodating for parents with fussy children or those with disabilities that limit their mobility. In 1971 a pipe organ was also added, built by Hunt G W F Organs of Minneapolis.

Since 2023 Rev. Jared Yogerst has been the pastor, the 9th in 100 years. In addition to worship services FELC offers a number of outreach groups including a monthly service for blind persons which involves devotions, a meal and entertainment. Approximately 25 individuals attend along with volunteers who steer the program. FELC also hosts A.A. and N.A. meetings, a Nokomis Healthy Seniors exercise class (Monday mornings) and a Grief Support Group. FELC is known for supporting those in need and in recent times has contributed to funding for Ukraine.

Upcoming events will include their 40th church Bizarre on Nov. 8 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. offering crafts, bakery (such as pecan rolls) and other home grown products like honey. Joyce is looking for something “ruby” to decorate the bizarre because ruby is the color associated with 40 year anniversaries. 10% of proceeds are donated to missions. Everyone is welcome.

Happy Centennial FELC!

Faith Evangelical Lutheran Church

3430 East 51st Street

Sunday worship at 9 a.m. followed by fellowship at 10.

faithlutheranmpls.org

612-729-5463