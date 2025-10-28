Happy (maybe quirky, or sappy) holidays!

BY DEBRA KEEFER RAMGE

Holidays are upon us!

We’re trying to pack a maximum of choices into our column inches. Full information will not be given; you’ll have to choose your events and then get details elsewhere. We give you a boost with the root url, date ranges without times, or one to three dates with times. The order of events within categories is totally random. Southside Pride is not responsible for bad info from the source, last-minute changes, or an incursion by Federal “law enforcement.” You kids have fun.

Plays, musicals, improv, comedy, drag, circus, and puppets

● Irving Berlin’s “White Christmas,” now thru 02/07/26, varied showtimes. Chanhassen Dinner Theater (chanhassendt.com).

● “A Christmas Carol” (Dickens) is now a musical. Guthrie Theater (guthrietheater.org) 11/08/25 thru 12/28/25, varied showtimes.

● “How the Grinch Stole Christmas,” a perennial family favorite. Children’s Theatre (childrenstheatre.org) 11/04/25 thru 01/04/2026, varied showtimes..

● “Mistletoe and Mayhem,” the Hallmark Parody of the Season, by the producers of last year’s “I’ll Be Home for Kahless,” Phoenix Theater (phoenixtheatermpls.org), 11/28/25 thru 12/14/25.

● “Dinner for One,” a returning seasonal classic two-hander comedy, Jungle Theater (jungletheater.org), 12/06/25 thru 01/04/26.

● “Family Dinner,” a comedy improv on all that can go wrong with family get-togethers, Brave New Workshop at Dudley Riggs (hennepinarts.org), 11/07/25 thru 12/27/25.

● “‘Twas the Night Before,” by Cirque du Soleil, is based on the classic poem by Clement Clark Moore, and is presented at the Northrop Auditorium (northrop.umn.edu), 11/26/25 thru 12/07/25 for a total of sixteen shows. Limit of ten tickets per party.

● “Black Nativity,” a gospel nativity play with exceptional music, is one of the joys of a Twin Cities winter, just as its presenter/venue, Penumbra Theatre (penumbratheatre.org), is one of our cultural treasures. It’s been running with only minor changes almost continually since 1987. Multiple showtimes 12/02/25 thru 12/24/25.

● “My Fair Lady,” one of the main iconic 20th century musicals, is presented by Theater Latte Da (latteda.org/2526season) select dates 11/12/25 thru 12/28/25 at the Ritz Theater.

● “Scrooge in the Rouge” is yet another take on A Christmas Carol, this one coming from Open Eye Theatre (openeyetheatre.org). Harkening to the English Music Hall, and the “pantos” of a British Yule, this will include “dames” (drag queens), spicy lyrics and lots of physical comedy. Read the ticket page carefully as there are discounts, and one masking-mandatory performance. Runs select dates from 11/28/25 to 12/28/25.

● “Murder on the Links” by Agatha Christie, featuring character Hercule Poirot, is playing at Theatre in the Round (theatreintheround.org) this season. Adapted by Kate Danley, and directed by Linda Paulsen, it runs 1/21/25 thru 12/21/25.

● “Miss Richfield 1981 – There’s A Pill for the Holidays.” Miss Richfield 1981 is back at the Illusion Theater (illusiontheater.org) for her 27th annual show! Various times, 12/05/25 thru 12/21/25.

● “Dashing Through the Snow Plows” is another of the many shows at Chanhassen Dinner Theater (chanhassendt.com.) This one is from Stevie Ray’s Comedy Cabaret and runs from 11/28/25 thru 12/31/25.

● “Call and Response” is a one-woman show incorporating dance and music by Jess Pretty. Showing at Red Eye Theater, (redeyetheater.org) 12/15/25 thru 12/20/25.It’s a kind of casual, yet devotional, soirèe or salon or kickback, with Pretty as the host.

● “A Hard Candy Christmas” is a drag brunch performance by Dolly and the Divas at Chanhassen Dinner Theater (chanhassendt.com.) Showing select dates from 12/14/25 to 12/28/25, with brunch service at 11 a.m. and the show starting 12:30 p.m.

Music, dance, and cabaret

● “Belfast Cowboys – Giving Thanks” will appear at the Hook and Ladder Theater & Lounge (thehookmpls.com) 11/08/25 at 7:30 p.m.

● Lea Kalisch and her Shtetl Cabaret with guests Jewbalaya is also at the Hook, 11/23/25 at 7 p.m.

● “The Holidays at Crooners” is not one concert but a whole series at Crooners Supper Club (croonersmpls.com.) The Holidays shows run from 11/30/25 to 12/26/25 with a new show each night, except for a few so popular they are repeated.

● “Trailer Trash – Trashy Little Christmas MMXXV” is showing at multiple venues, including the Parkway Theater (parkwaytheater.com) on 12/06/25, the Hook and Ladder (thehookmpls.com) on 12/12/25 and 12/13/25, and the Turf Club (first-avenue.com) on 12/19/25 and 12/20/25. Check venue sites for tickets and times, or see the whole tour on the Trailer Trash Facebook page.

● “Merry and Dark” is a concert from The Champagne Drops, which consists of musicians Leslie Vincent and Emily Dussault. Presented one night only, at Open Eye Theatre (openeyetheatre.org), 12/07/25 at 7:30 p.m.

● Mannheim Steamroller is another one of those holiday classics, a holiday extravaganza by a Grammy-winning band. Led by Chip Davis, the show features 15 musicians playing more than 20 instruments against a backdrop of dazzling mimedia effects. Orpheum Theater (hennepinarts.org) 12/14/25 at 3 p.m (ticket purchase limited to eight.)

● Handel’s “Messiah” (speaking of classics) is the one Christmas concert I try not to miss. The St. Paul Chamber Orchestra (SPCO – thespco.org) does two in Minneapolis and two in St. Paul. Minneapolis performances are 12/18/25 and 12/19/25 at 7 p.m. at the Basilica of St. Mary. The St. Paul concerts are 12/20/25 at 7 p.m. and 12/21/25 at 2 p.m. at the Ordway Concert Hall.

● Red Thread and Ponyfolk are two Minnesota-based ensembles devoted to building community around Midwestern European roots music. “Jingle Bells” is their holiday concert featuring folk songs from the Scandinavian,

Klezmer, Irish, English and Slavic traditions. Cedar Cultural Center (thecedar.org) on 12/12/25 at 8 p.m.

● Adam Bohanan Presents “A Very Funky Hanukkah Show” is also at the Cedar. Bohanon grew up in two cultures – Black and Jewish, and brings them together in this show. A standing show, 12/18/25 at 7:30 p.m.

● “Christmas with a Whole Lotta Soul” is Ginger Commodore and friends presenting a mix of classic songs in the R&B, jazz, and soul tradition, along with originals of the same spirit. Chanhassen Dinner Theater (chanhassendt.com), two shows on 12/20/25, at 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

● “Grand Ole Opry Christmas,” also at Chanhassen DT, features a variety of local country artists along with Mick Sterling and Cate Fierro, presenting country and pop Christmas classics and more. Two shows on 12/26/25, at 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

● “Vintage Vegas New Year” is also headlined by Mick Sterling and Cate Fierro and features a swing orchestra and an array of popular vocalists, performing the best of Sinatra, Bennett, Garland, and more. Two shows on – of course – 12/31/25, 1 p.m. and 8 p.m.

● “Celtic Holiday Hooley,” with the O’Shea Irish Dancers, is also at the Chanhassen Dinner Theater. Dinner shows 12/17/25, 12/18/25, and 12/19/25 with dinner seating at 5:30 p.m. plus a midday show on 12/19/25 with seating at 11 a.m. Shows start two hours later.

● Loyce Houlton’s “Nutcracker Fantasy” is one of only two Nutcrackers we’re listing (but don’t worry, there are a LOT more all over the metro.) As usual, this classic ballet show is performed by the MN Dance Theater and Philip Brunelle, and the venue is the State Theater (hennepinarts.org.) Seven performances at various times from 12/13/25 to 12/21/25.

● “Nutcracker Magical Christmas Ballet” is a very lavish and celebrated touring show from Talmi Productions. Its Minneapolis stop has three shows at the Orpheum Theater (hennepinarts.org) on 12/12/25 at 7 p.m., and on 12/13/25 at 1 p.m. and 5 p.m.

● “The Snow Queen” is a ballet. Yes, I finally found a non-Nutcracker ballet for Christmas on the schedule! It’s performed by the Ballet Co.Laboratory (balletcolaboratory.org), a St. Paul-based ballet school “re-imagining how ballet is taught / created / presented.” The four performances of The Snow Queen will be over 12/19/25 thru 12/21/25 at the Ted Mann Concert Hall (cla.umn.edu/music.)

Holiday Markets, Art Fairs and Pop-ups

● “Field and Festival” is an ongoing holiday market at Wagner’s Garden Center. Featuring “makers, farmers, and foodies,” it’s 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., every Saturday and Sunday from 11/01/25 to 12/21/25.

● “A Handmade Holiday Market” (mplscraftmarket.com) will be at Bruhaven Brewing from noon to 5 p.m. all Saturdays from 11/01/25 to 12/20/25, plus Sunday 12/14/25.

● “Minneapolis Christkindlmarkt” is (I think) a new European-style market in the North Loop Green (northloopgreen.com) which runs from 11/21/25 to 12/21/25, weekends only and with varying times. Check the North Loop Green “Events” page for more.

● “Old St. Anthony Holiday Bazaar” is a maker’s market / holiday bazaar in the Machine Shop in Old St. Anthony (see mplscraftmarket.com for details.) It will pop up on two dates: 11/23/25 and 12/14/25.

● “European Christmas” at Union Depot is becoming a St. Paul tradition. It is at the Union Depot on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays from 11/28/25 to 12/21/25.

● “Julmarknad Handcraft Market & Festival” is the yearly traditional Swedish version of the Christmas Market at the American Swedish Institute (asimn.org.) See their website for details.

● “Walker Church’s Holiday Art Fair” will occur as usual, in the New City Center (facebook.com/walkerumc.) It will be 11/22/25 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and 11/23/25 from noon to 4 p.m. The hot soup and bake sale and wandering acoustic musicians are a big part of the experience.

● “No Coast Craft-o-rama” (nocoastcratft.com) is back for its 20th Anniversary bringing local crafters to sell their wares at the Midtown Exchange. This fun event is growing to two days this year: 12/06/25 and 12/07/25, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

● “Raging Art On” is back for its 14th year! Gamut Gallery’s legendary market returns with four lively weekends of art, gifts, and holiday cheer. Since 2011, RAO has been the go-to spot for one-of-a-kind finds, and this year we’re mixing returning favorites with fresh new artists to keep things exciting. Holiday hours: Nov. 29 thru Dec. 21, Thurs-Sun, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. gamutgallerympls.com

Miscellaneous and defying categorization

● “Disney’s_Muppet Christmas Carol,” a classic Christmas film, with live score performed by the MN Orchestra (minnesotaorchestra.org), 12/12/25 at 7 p.m. & 12/13/25 at 2 p.m.

● “The Jinkx & DeLa Holiday Show” features Ben DeLaCreme and Jinkx Monsoon, award-winning writers, actors, and drag-queen powerhouses, in the eighth year of new songs, dazzling dance, hilarious gags, and more from the Queens of Christmas. Pantages Theater (hennepinarts.org), 12/08/25 at 7 p.m.

● “Tomte Tales – Legends of Winter” lets you traverse the ASI (asimn.org) Turnblad Mansion castle as a magical realm led by Tomte and all his friends. Hear his side of the story, as we experience the Legends of Winter; 11/08/25 thru 01/25/2026.

● “Winter Lights” at the Landscape Arboretum, featuring a dazzling array of lights, this walking tour transforms the Arboretum’s buildings and gardens into an illuminated

wonderland. MN Landscape Arboretum (arb.umn.edu), select dates from 11/10/25 to 12/31/25.

● Norway_House’s annual “Gingerbread Wonderland” exhibit fills Norway House with hundreds of sweet, sugary creations. Inspired by the world-famous gingerbread city (Pepperkakebyen) of Bergen, Norway, Gingerbread Wonderland at Norway House has been bringing together bakers, artists, and families of all ages to build a magical winter village since 1991. While you’re there, check out the new Saga Center in the Haugo Bibliotek, or grab a coffee and snack at the Kaffeebar. Norway House (norwayhouse.org), 11/21/25 thru 01/03/26.

● “Winter Solstice Celebration” at the American Swedish Institute (asimn.org) features arts and crafts, music, and reindeer! FIKA Café will serve a special festival menu, and the ASI Museum Store and Jul Shop will also be open late for all your last-minute gift needs. 12/19/25 in half hour slots from 5 to 9 p.m. Tickets: asimn.org/event/asi-winter-solstice-celebration

● “Christmas Karma,” directed and produced by Gurinder Chadha, is this year’s hottest Christmas film. A Bollywood take on Dickens’ A Christmas Carol, the film premiers in the UK on 11/14/25. The US open date has not been announced yet but you can get a reminder at amctheatres.com/movies/christmas-karma-81840.