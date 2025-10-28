Imbalance of Power

Frey Budget Further Tips the Scale

BY CAM GORDON

The power struggle in city hall continues in the 2026 budget. Not only are there the usual disputes over the police budget, but now Mayor Jacob Frey’s recommendation to cut funds to the City Auditor has both staff and council members raising concerns.

The Minneapolis City Auditor is one of only two department heads that the mayor doesn’t appoint and can’t fire. Under the new government structure established after the so-called strong mayor charter amendment passed, the city auditor and city clerk are the only two departments left that do not answer to the mayor. All the other 18-some departments are under the mayor’s authority.

The clerk’s office reports to the council directly.

The city auditor formally reports to neither the mayor nor the city council. They report to the audit committee that appoints them and is made up of two council members, a park board commissioner, and four community members.

In 2022, the auditor was presented to the council as a new, “executive-level appointed position” that would have two complementary roles. One was as “independent Officer of Municipal Government” as established in the charter responsible for “providing independent, objective assurance and consulting services to evaluate and improve municipal operations.” The second was to serve as the “the professional arm of the City Council by assisting the Council and its Committees with legitimate legislative, policymaking, and oversight functions.”

This was to be called the Legislative and Fiscal Analysis division and would provide professional, nonpartisan research, analytical, and consulting services to the city council and its committees in the performance of official legislative, policymaking, and oversight functions. The other Performance Evaluation Division would run a performance management program to gather responsive data and evaluate enterprise performance against established goals, policies, and priorities as articulated by the council.

Since then, however, after years of delay, and despite it being funded in the auditor’s 2025 budget with 10 positions, the city attorney determined that the legislative analysis division was incompatible with the independence requirements of the office of city auditor. So, this year’s budget includes the transfer of funding for 10 staff members to establish it in the office of the city clerk.

That shift of 10 positions accounts for much, but not all, of the mayor’s proposed cuts to the auditor’s budget which is being reduced by roughly 51%, from $3,365,244 to $1,718,681.

At the same time the mayor has proposed to increase his own office budget from $2,709,277 to $3,287,734 and reduce the police department budget by less that 2% from $225,799,700 to $225,566,426.

On Oct. 17, at a city council budget committee, the City Auditor, Robert Timmerman, presented the department’s budget and informed the council that, unless it is increased, it would mean laying off two recently hired staff.

“The office of city auditor,” said Timmerann, “is the only independent objective office to provide the city leadership with assurance and advisory service and report publicly on the city’s regulatory compliance and accuracy of city controls.”

“The mayor’s budget is misleading and, quite frankly, misrepresents the reality of our current staffing complement,” he said while making the case that he needed three additional staff to keep up with the workload.

“The mayor’s office resisted an investment in oversight and accountability when we sought the four FTEs [Full Time Equivalent staff positions] during 2025, and I’m concerned it’s once again doing the same,” said Timmerman. “I am comfortable calling this out as the budget of the city auditor should not be used for political gamesmanship.”

“This is a real threat to the independence of the office,” he added, “when the body we most frequently audit proposes to reduce our budget and the ability to provide review of their ongoing work,” clearly referring to the mayor and the mayor’s administration.

The city auditor position was the only added position that was required as part of the 2021 strong mayor charter provision and has become a vehicle the council turns to for gathering information and identifying problems in city operations.

In recent months the council turned to the auditor several times. One recent audit focused on a contract with Helix Health & Housing Services. Another on the city’s response to the armed federal operation on June 3, 2025.

Ward 9 Council Member Jason Chavez said, “I believe this is something we have to fix in this budget,” and sited the Helix findings of overpayments uncovered by the auditor as evidence of the office’s value. The audit also found that supporting documentation for invoices for the no-bid contract was not always complete, accurate, or clear.

Just this month, the council formally requested the auditor to develop an independent review of how the city operates in situations involving imminent harm and crisis responses to high-impact public safety cases, such as those leading up to the murder of Mariah Samuels, who was killed by her abuser after repeated requests for help, as well as the murder of Alison Lussier and shooting of David Moturi under similar circumstances.

Timmerman also referenced a “lack of cooperation from MPD” and “the insertion of the federation in our review,” as demanding extra staff time and work.

In an earlier budget meeting the police department’s presentation also raised concerns. Council members Emily Koski, Katie Cashman and Robin Wonsley shared questions and concerns about the department’s mounted horse unit that is still operating despite its loss of funding last year. Police Chief Brian O’Hara explained that they have funded the program anyway using funding from elsewhere in the department’s budget.

It was also revealed that MPD did not hire two of the five civilian investigators that the council added to their budget last year. This indicates, that despite specific approvals on budget details and amendments that designate funds for specific expenditures and not for others, the mayor, who according to the city charter has “complete power over the establishment, maintenance, and command of the police department,” is comfortable with, and perhaps has even required, that those details and amendments be ignored.

A healthy democracy depends on elected executives not ignoring the legitimate decisions our duly elected legislators make, as well as an adequately funded audit and oversight system to help maintain accountability and transparency for those executives and the departments they control.

Under the current government structure, the city council has only a few tools to oversee the mayor and departments he or she manages, including the police department. They can vote to not confirm or reconfirm a department head, including the Chief of Police, although they no longer have any vote in his or her dismissal. They can vote against the labor contract that is negotiated and crafted by staff that all report to the mayor. And, perhaps their most powerful tools, they can amend the budget and use an effective auditor’s office to conduct, report and make public investigations into the department’s practice.

This year, under this mayor, those tools are at risk of being weakened again.