War Nightmare ended, time for Peace Nightmare!

BY AHMED THARWAT

“President Trump ended 7 wars in just 7 months,” The President of Peace, the State department wrote on its website, ended the wars between Cambodia and Thailand, Pakistan and India, DRC and Rwanda, Israel and Iran, Egypt and Ethiopia, Armenia and Azerbaijan, and now is declaring victory in ending the war between Hamas and Palestine with his 20 points peace plan calling it “potentially one of the great days ever in civilization.”

These are either imaginary wars or imaginary peace.

The tension still exists between Israel and Iran. India denies that Trump had anything to do with their ceasefire with Pakistan. Congo violence has continued, same with Cambodia’s. The Ethiopian Nahda Dam conflict between Egypt and Ethiopia are still unresolved, and I haven’t heard of any reports of a war between Serbia and Kosovo.

As of the end of the war between Israel and Hamas, first, this wasn’t a war it was a Genocide, and it wasn’t between Israel and Hamas, it was a Genocide by the new Western colonial project, the Apartheid state of Israel to the Palestinian resistance.

Trump wanted to rush these claims of wars ending before Norwegian Nobel Committee in Oslo, Norway, which awarded the Nobel Peace Prize to María Corina Machado of Venezuela. Instead of awarding the Nobel Peace Prize to the people of Gaza for their brave resistance to ethnic cleansing and savage bombing for two years, they awarded it to a political clown from Venezuela, controlled by Washington.

Trump is now going on a victory lap in the Middle East, as American presidents usually do when they are in trouble at home. Carter, Nixon, and Clinton talked about peace treaties that actually gave the Israelis more land and extended Israeli occupation.

Trump may be stopping 8 wars around the world, but he has declared war on America. U S military, and National Guard troops are invading American cities. Anti-Trump protests have been going on around American cities.

Trump’s peace plan is not a peace plan it’s a plan for continued wars, continued occupations. What the West doesn’t understand is that Hamas is not ISIS; Hamas is an organic Palestinian resistance movement that is supported by most Palestinians. They are the sons and daughters of Palestinians who have been killed or displaced by the establishment of an Israeli apartheid State. Thousands of Palestinians have been killed in Gaza, with estimates ranging from 60,000 to 100,000, and over two million Palestinians are facing starvation.

Trump’s ceasefire peace plan is ambiguous and one-sided, not a lasting peace plan; it is a plan of lasting occupation. When you have a plan that includes a “Board of Peace” with figures like former British Prime Minister Tony Blair, the butcher of Baghdad, as a journalist explained, that is because Satan was not available.

This board would govern Gaza until the Palestinian Authority reformed enough to take over again, yet another Balfour declaration on Gaza. PA’s justice minister, Sharhabeel al-Zaeem, slammed Blair’s involvement, “All these struggles for all these years in order to have Mr. Blair, who failed in London, who failed in Britain, who failed in Iraq, to fail in Gaza?”

“This plan is a malicious attempt to achieve through politics what the war of extermination could not achieve on the ground,” said Sami Al-Arian, a prominent Palestinian academic and activist and director of the Center for Islam and Global Affairs at Istanbul Zaim University.

Hamas in Gaza must disarm without any assurance that the Israeli Army will stop fighting or withdraw from Gaza. Many of the details for the later phases, which would be negotiated after the successful completion of phase one, could be hard to reach an agreement on – such as the governance of Gaza, the extent of Israeli troop withdrawal, and the disarmament of Hamas.

In this peace plan, Trump is throwing a lifeline to a drowning Netanyahu. Eventually, it may turn into a noose wrapping around his neck. Israel has become a pariah state, a genocidal state; on a self-destruct journey, the Zionist ideology is dying before our eyes.

As Tucker Carson said on his show, there is no such thing as the so-called Chosen People. Now, god’s children are killing thousands of children in Gaza. The Israeli Army in disarray, thousands of soldiers killed and wounded, the extensive mobilization of reservists has led to psychological fatigue and reports of suicides within the Israel Defense Forces (IDF). The long-term ability to sustain a ground occupation in Gaza is in question due to this exhaustion.

People worldwide are rising against Zionist fascist ideology—the new Nazism in the Middle East. There are Anti-Israeli protests all over the world. World leaders gathered in New York for the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly, and, for the first time, speaker after speaker condemned Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza, with many delegates walking out when Netanyahu took the stage, protesting his speech.

The bombing and the killing of Palestinians may have stopped. Hostages are back. Netanyahu and Trump are declaring victory. “You’ve won and now you can build and you can do something you never even thought possible,” Trump said, to Israeli lawmakers. But as Jean-Paul Sartre said, “If a victory is told in detail, one can no longer distinguish it from a defeat!”

“Your long and painful nightmare is over,” Trump said.

Time for the Peace Nightmare!

Ahmed Tharwat is the host and producer of the Arab American TV show, BelAhdan. He blogs at Notes from America WWW.ahmediatv.com