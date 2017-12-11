Hiawatha Golf Course Community Advisory Committee (CAC) applications due Dec. 22

If you want to be part of a citizen’s advisory committee (CAC) to hear plans for the use of Hiawatha Golf Course, then you should call the Park Board at 612-230-6400 before Dec. 22 and tell them you’re interested.

But Commissioner Musich probably already controls the CAC. The eight community appointments are hers. And she herself has an appointment. She can probably get friendly appointments from the 11th and 12th Ward City Council members and from the Park Board president, and the two staff appointments will want to please their boss. That’s 14 votes. The rest really won’t matter. The deck is already stacked in favor of the Swamp Rats.