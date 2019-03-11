Spring Parade of Homes

It’s time for the Spring Parade of Homes. Until March 31, you can tour 472 new homes Thursdays to Sundays from 12 to 6 p.m. It’s free except for four Dream Homes where you’ll be asked to pay a $5 admission at the door. Proceeds from the Dream Homes go to the BATC-Housing First Minnesota Foundation to help them build and remodel homes for veterans and families in need. Pick up your free guidebook at Holiday Station convenience stores.

For only three days, March 29 – 31, you can tour Remodeler’s Showcase and get clever and beautiful remodeling ideas. Two of these successful remodeling projects are in the Nokomis community.

Roberts Residential Remodeling at 1004 E. Minnehaha Pkwy.:

“We created a beautiful sustained one-level living space here to help extend the owners’ ability to stay in the home they love! This addition included a gorgeous kitchen remodel with custom cabinets that were designed, built and finished in our own in-house millwork facility. We widened the opening between the kitchen and dining room, giving the area an open and spacious feel. The addition also included a much-needed mudroom space at the side entry, which connected the house to the original attached garage. The project included updating two bathrooms and replacing the existing deck with a maintenance-free deck and handrail.”

Changing Images Design at 5356 26th Ave. S.:

“Don’t miss out on this beautiful main-level remodel. This home may be small, but it packs a big punch. Removing the stairwell wall opened up this space and now allows great entertainment and easy conversational space. High-gloss acrylic cabinets and brushed bronze hardware give the home a contemporary feel, yet the barn wood wall above the fireplace makes it warm and cozy. Two small, not-so-functional bathrooms have been remodeled to now host one larger functioning bathroom. Be sure to add this one to your list!”