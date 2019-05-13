Annual SCABA Car Show is set for June 9!

The South Chicago Avenue Business Alliance (SCABA) will host its 10th Annual Classic Car Show on Sunday, June 9, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the intersection of 48th Street and Chicago Avenue in South Minneapolis. As in other years, the car show will feature a wide variety of classic cars and trucks from the 1940s through the 1980s—and hopefully some cars even older than that! Spectators will be admitted FREE to the show! Everyone is invited to stop by and “stroll through the past” while dreaming about the cars from yesteryear!

Mike Kmiecik, president of SCABA, welcomes everyone to this year’s car show, which has become a true “summer neighborhood celebration,” and looks forward to receiving the support of the entire area to make the day a success.

All types of classic cars and trucks are welcome to enter the show, with just a small registration fee per vehicle ($10 day of show). Trophies will be awarded in various classes. The car show will feature a “bounce house” for kids, as well as a D.J. spinning classic ’50s – ’80s tunes, plus a “paint truck” for the kids to work on during the show. Door prizes will be given away throughout the day. Anyone can win.

Visit the SCABA website at www.48chicago.org for more information, or “Events Calendars” in Autoswalk.com or MSRA.com.

Of course, all of that would be in addition to the great restaurants and stores around the 48th and Chicago business node.

Again, SCABA is offering local businesses various promotional opportunities.

1) “Goodie Bag” donations (total cost to business estimated to be $10-$100) – “Goodie Bags” go to every classic car owner who enters our show. We put donated items in the bag, such as pens, magnets, coupons, etc., but we are also looking for other items that will give our Goodie Bags a unique flavor.

2) Door Prize donations (cost estimate: $25-$100) –The door prizes generally have a minimum value of at least $25 – and every business that donates a door prize receives promotional credit during the show.

3) Sponsorship Participation (cost estimate: $150-$750) – We are looking for businesses to sponsor our Car Show Awards (e.g., “Best In Show,” “Spectators’ Choice”) or our D.J. or Jump House. Your sponsorship will be noted throughout the show and on our website.

Please contact us ASAP if you are interested in any of our promotional opportunities. For more information, please visit our website at www.48Chicago.org. or contact Mike Kmiecik at 612-203-6077 or John Dorgan at 612-721-4116.

THANK YOU VERY MUCH!!