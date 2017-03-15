A prayer for Easter

BY ED FELIEN

May the spirit of Jesus the Christ, the savior, the messiah, the revolutionary* inspire all of us on April 9, Palm Sunday, the feast day of the first Peoples March to throw money-changers out of the Temple, to help us renew our dedication to the purification of the Temple.

“No man can serve two masters: for either he will hate the one, and love the other; or else he will hold to the one, and despise the other. Ye cannot serve God and mammon.” — Matthew 6:24.

We will march with our leaders. We will drive the anti-Christ, the money-changers, the worshippers of Mammon, out of our Temple. And this time we will stay with our leaders. We will not abandon them. We will not let them be crucified. We shall be at their side.

May the spirit of Jesus be with all of us.

* I see the words as synonymous. Christ means savior, means messiah, means revolutionary.

I think it’s probably much more useful to use the term revolutionary to describe Jesus because most people think, “I couldn’t be a ‘savior’ or a ‘messiah.’ They don’t really know what those terms mean. And then they let themselves off the hook. They don’t stay and defend the temple from the counter-attack by the Roman (or, in our case, the American) imperialists that have taken over their lives. I think Jesus died because there were not enough people defending him. They didn’t stand with him when he and the revolt needed them. That was the sin.