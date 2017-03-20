Are the MPD collaborating with ICE?

BY ED FELIEN

The roundup of “undesirables” has begun.

They will be sent to detention camps.

The Star Tribune reported Friday that 26 immigrants had been arrested in Minnesota by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents. “The Incarnation Church member arrested on Lake Street last week had lived in the United States for about nine years and had no criminal convictions, Capouch [business admisistrator at Incarnation Church] said. But he had returned to the U.S. after he was deported in 2011 to rejoin his wife and his now 8-year-old son, a U.S. citizen. Capouch said the boy was traumatized by witnessing his father’s arrest.

“ ‘They said they would be going after the drug dealers and the gang members—the people anyone would want off the streets,’ Capouch said.”

Are the Minneapolis police collaborating with federal ICE agents? Minneapolis is a Sanctuary City, but what does that mean if the police are working with ICE?

From The Holocaust Museum, Encyclopedia:

“The Nazi state in fact alleviated many of the frustrations the police experienced in the Weimar Republic. The Nazis shielded the police from public criticism by censoring the press. They ended street fighting by eliminating the Communist threat. Police manpower was even extended by the incorporation of Nazi paramilitary organizations as auxiliary policemen. The Nazis centralized and fully funded the police to better combat criminal gangs and promote state security. The Nazi state increased staff and training, and modernized police equipment. The Nazis offered the police the broadest latitude in arrests, incarceration, and the treatment of prisoners. The police moved to take ‘preventive action,’ that is, to make arrests without the evidence required for a conviction in court and indeed without court supervision at all.

“Conservative policemen were initially satisfied with the results of their cooperation with the Nazi state. Crime did indeed go down and the operation of criminal gangs ended. Order was restored. But there was a price. The Nazi state was not a restoration of the imperial tradition. It was at its core thoroughly racist. The Nazis took control and transformed the traditional police forces of the Weimar Republic into an instrument of state repression and, eventually, of genocide.

“The Nazi state fused the police with the SS and Security Service (Sicherheitsdienst; SD), two of the most radical and ideologically committed Nazi organizations. Heinrich Himmler, head of the SS, also became the chief of all German police forces. His associate, Reinhard Heydrich of the SD, became at the same time the head of the Security Police, charged with safeguarding the Nazi regime. Nazi ideology became part of all police activities. The police were central figures not just in maintaining public order, but in combating the so-called racial enemies designated by the Nazi state. It was in this context that ‘preventive police action’ took on such terrible consequences. The SS, SD, and police were the primary perpetrators of the Holocaust.”

We must have assurances that the mayor of Minneapolis and the chief of police will fire any Minneapolis police officer who collaborates with ICE agents in the deportation of immigrants from the City of Minneapolis. Violate Sanctuary, you’re fired! That’s what Sanctuary means!