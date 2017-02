Share this on Facebook.

The Longfellow Community Council will host a community input meeting on the proposed 46th Street/Snelling Avenue development on Thursday, Feb. 23, at Hiawatha Park Rec. Center (4301 E. 42nd St.) from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., with representatives from the developer, city planning and the park board present to answer questions. There will be facilitated discussion groups with each representative. Everyone will have a chance to discuss the proposed plans.