The Bakken Museum

3537 Zenith Ave. S., 55416

612-926-3878

http://thebakken.org/

Rocking LEGO Robots

Explore the intersection of science, art, engineering and innovation through interactive experiences that last a lifetime. Challenge yourself to learn robotics using LEGO toys! Build and program LEGO robots that make sound or play instruments in our new fall program. You can even create robotic instruments!

Ages 8-12. Activities are included in the cost of admission.

Saturdays, September 16 – October 7

