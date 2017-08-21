Museums
The Bakken Museum
3537 Zenith Ave. S., 55416
612-926-3878
http://thebakken.org/
Rocking LEGO Robots
Explore the intersection of science, art, engineering and innovation through interactive experiences that last a lifetime. Challenge yourself to learn robotics using LEGO toys! Build and program LEGO robots that make sound or play instruments in our new fall program. You can even create robotic instruments!
Ages 8-12. Activities are included in the cost of admission.
Saturdays, September 16 – October 7