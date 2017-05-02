POWDERHORN BIRDWATCH: Beloved avian creatures surround us

BY JOHN KARRIGAN

“Spring is sprung

The grass is riz

I wonder where the birdie is…”

The famous children’s song lyrics have been running through my head lately, especially on the recent sunny spring-like weekends. I do wonder where the “birdie is,” as I’ve repeatedly opined in recent columns about the lack of small birds in the park.

The park has shown signs of spring lately. There are Cormorants, Mallards, Wood Ducks, Canada Geese, at least one Great Blue Heron, at least two Black-crowned Night Herons, and every now and then a few Ring-billed Gulls.

As I write this on April 26, it is very cool. The water is quite high (the highest so far this year) and I saw no songbirds or other small birds today. But I have had some better days in April, or even in the last three days of March. American Robins were around on March 30, and there were Eastern Kingbirds, which are flycatchers, near the Robins. The Kingbirds were around until at least April 20.

Yellow-rumped Warblers arriv-ed in the middle of April and some may still be around. A very nice Eastern Bluebird was with the Yellow-rumps on April 23, trying to convince me that he is better looking than the warblers. He was in fine shape and would come closer to me and stayed longer than the Yellow-rumped Warblers.

Back to the Lake

An American Coot was on the lake April 4 and a Pied-billed Grebe on April 5. One to three Pied-billed Grebes have been on the lake, off and on, through now. Horned Grebes and Eared Grebes, both way flashier than Pied-billed Grebes, sometimes show up for the May Day Parade. They really have done this. Time will tell.

Cormorants have been fairly regular in trees on the island or on and over the lake since mid-April. Hooded Mergansers made a short stop in the lake in mid-month. The Hooded and often Common Mergansers and Red-breasted Mergansers may make some more short spring stops.

The Dark-eyed Juncos, in the park and yard, were packing very small bags and leaving for home in Canada within the first 10 days of April.

In the Backyard

In the backyard, we observe male American Cardinals singing from the treetops, declaring, “This is my territory.” We continue to see American Goldfinches, Black-capped Chickadees, House Finches, Downy Woodpeckers, American Robins and English Sparrows. However, it’s been a while since we’ve had Blue Jays or Mourning Doves. Some of the House Finches seem to be squabbling and competing for their mates.

I am hoping all sorts of birds—water, warbler, song, whatever—will show up soon. At least a few Common Green Darner Dragonflies have arrived, and various bees. I am still waiting for bats. I am also waiting for May Day and lots of good weather and the usual world peace.

Happy May Day!

Comments and observations are always welcome. Send them to me, in care of Southside Pride. Thank you.