Say “No!” to endless war

BY ALAN DALE

Trump and the Pentagon escalate endless U.S. wars. Trump asks for an additional $54 billion for the Pentagon while cutting needed programs.

In recent weeks, thousands of additional U.S. troops have been sent to Iraq, Syria and Kuwait.

Civilian deaths from U.S. bombings have increased dramatically.

The Trump administration is planning for an increased level of U.S. intervention in Yemen, Somalia and Libya, to include more drone strikes and “boots on the ground.”

Plans are being made to send thousands of additional U.S. troops to Afghanistan.

The Trump administration wants $54 billion more for the Pentagon, while planning cuts to the Environmental Protection Agency, Meals on Wheels and other services.

Tell Senator Klobuchar the people of Minnesota have had enough of endless wars and interventions, we need funds for human needs and the environment, not more war.

Send an urgent anti-war message: Say NO to Escalation of Endless U.S. Wars.

Banner & Picket

Tuesday, April 11, 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.

Office of Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar,

1200 Washington Ave. S.

Initiated by Minnesota Peace Action Coalition.

For more information call 612-275-2720 or 612-827-5364.