SCABA Car Show is annual hit
As in other years, the car show will feature a wide variety of classic cars and trucks from the 1940s through the 1980s—and hopefully some cars even older than that! Also, as in other years, spectators will be admitted FREE to the show! Everyone is invited to stop by and “stroll through the past” while dreaming about the cars from yesteryear!
Anyone with a classic car or truck is welcome to enter the show for a small registration fee per car ($8 preregistration; $10 day of show). Trophies will be awarded in various car classes, and door prizes will be given away throughout the day. The car show will feature a “bounce house” for kids, as well as a D.J. “spinning” classic ’50s – ’80s tunes, plus a “paint car” for the kids to work on during the show.
A big surprise for the day would be an Adrian’s Tavern outdoor ribfest. Everyone is crossing their fingers. SCABA President Mike Kmiecik said, “We’re talking with Jim Pratt, the former owner of Adrian’s Tavern, and we’re hoping that he will present one final “Adrian’s Rib Fest” outdoors … [It] would make the day an even more special neighborhood celebration!”
New this year is a Dog Adoption Exhibition, sponsored by Minnehaha Animal Hospital in partnership with Underdog Rescue, a long established 501©3 organization. People will have a chance to meet wonderful dogs looking for their forever homes. Applications will be accepted at the event to start the adoption process. (Actual adoptions would have to occur at a later date.) Donations of food, toys or accessories for the dogs will also be accepted. Minnehaha Animal Hospital’s hours will be 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. inside and outside of the hospital. They are sincerely hoping people will open their hearts to a dog in need.
As if the day weren’t already enjoyable and engaging enough, don’t forget the great restaurants and stores around the 48th and Chicago business node. Sum Dem Korean Barbeque will be opening early that day, and Mike, the chef, is working on a new festival-type item to introduce to customers as well as other specials.
Anyone interested in entering the car show should visit the SCABA website at www.48chicago.org for more information. People may also wish to check out the SCABA car show information in the “events calendars” in Autoswalk.com or MSRA.com. For more information on the dog adoption demonstration, please go to www.minnehahaanimalhospital.com. Anyone interested in volunteering to help out at this year’s show should contact Mike Kmiecik at mike_kmiecik@bikesandpieces.com or John Dorgan at jrd@jdorganlaw.com. We hope to see you on June 11!