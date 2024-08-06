Summer on Bloomington Avenue South

BY DEBRA KEEFER RAMAGE

Two East Phillips institutions at Bloomington and Franklin Avenues

One of the biggest stories about this summer on Bloomington Avenue is happening right at its northernmost point. This is the heart of the city’s Indigenous people’s community at the Minneapolis American Indian Center (MAIC). In May, the center re-opened after a year-plus- long renovation and expansion, which cost $32.5 million. But the news I am referring to, within the MAIC, didn’t happen for another month. In June, Gatherings Café reopened, with much larger kitchen and dining facilities moved up from the basement to a prime spot in the front ground floor, right on the Avenue. The executive chef, Vernon DeFoe, is a 20-year veteran professional cook and most recently worked at NATIFS, Sean Sherman’s nonprofit Indigenous food lab.

While preserving some of the big favorites from before, the cafe has also introduced a lot of decolonized (but “approachable,” in DeFoe’s words) items to the menu. So the wild rice bread and the bison melt is still there, including the cheese, and they use hen’s eggs because duck eggs would be too expensive, but also there is maple cedar

tea, Three Sisters salad, and root vegetable hash to be had. Programs to feed Indigenous elders and other communities in need continue as well. Hours are Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Right across Franklin from the MAIC is another acronym-named institution in this neighborhood; Community University Health Care Center (CUHCC), a large clinic with a patient base reflecting the ethnic diversity of the area, and of South Minneapolis beyond. As a community clinic, they have a variety of programs to make free or affordable health care available to everyone; and as an extension of the University of Minnesota, they have access to some of the best educated health care professionals. Opened in 1966 as a pediatric clinic, CUHCC (pronounced “kook”) provides family health care, reproductive health care, dental care, legal services, mental health support and more.

More service and educational organizations on Bloomington

The Family Partnership descended directly from an organization called the Humane Society (of the Twin Cities), created in 1878 by the merger of two charities trying to relieve the conditions of neglected children and neglected animals. Over the years it left its animal advocacy to other organizations to focus more on children. This mission, through several name changes and many changes of focus and method, evolved into the present mission linking family emotional health to early childhood development, and both to a goal of breaking cycles of poverty.

Along the way, the organization now called The Family Partnership pioneered early childhood education, started visiting nurse programs to improve public health and was instrumental in the creation of social work programs in universities. As government policy began to do more and more of the social work started out by charities, they were able to expand into programs like legal advocacy and support for LBGQTI+ youth and families. This year, after a pilot, they are expanding a new program called the EGG Toolkit. EGG stands for Empowering Generational Greatness, and the toolkit is based on the latest science of the developing brain and focuses on techniques and play that can overcome generational trauma and enhance executive function.

The Japanese Fellowship Church (4217 Bloomington Ave.) was started in 1977, and moved into their current space, a renovated former warehouse, in 1994. The church is focused on fellowship, as the name implies. A bilingual Japanese-English worship service (with an online option using the Microsoft Teams app) is at 11 a.m. every Sunday, followed by a lunch featuring Japanese foods. They also have Bible study on Thursday evenings and other social programs, with lots of opportunities for Japanese conversation in a supportive, friendly, bilingual environment. Check their website for more information.

El Colegio (4137 Bloomington Ave.) is a culturally immersive charter high school for Latine youth and families. It’s also a public school in that it’s sponsored by the school system. In their own words: “El Colegio is more than high school, we are an anchor in our community. We provide a safe and trusted space for different local organizations and grassroots initiatives to convene, organize, advocate for change, encourage engagement in civic activities, and mobilize individuals to participate in their local democracy.”

Minneapolis Gymnastics (4038 Bloomington Ave.) was formed in 2019 by four former gymnasts and/or gymnastics coaches who were all parents of young children wanting to get into gymnastics. They started the business to fill a void, and a void there proved to be, because they have grown rapidly in the four-plus years and now have a second location in NE Minneapolis. They are based on an idea of accessibility and affordability. They also offer an extremely popular summer camp. Check out their Facebook page for more.

The Music Lab (5161 Bloomington Ave.) is a music studio offering instruction and the opportunity to perform and explore music as a career. Their offerings cover many aspects of music, from songwriting, composition and forming your own band, to most major instruments and choir. They also have summer camps. The Music Lab was founded in 2011 by Josie Just and Jillian Rae, friends who met as teachers at Schmitt Music. Check their website or Facebook page for class and concert schedules.

Retail, services and eateries on Bloomington

KNO Woodworks (4649 Bloomington Ave.) builds wooden fences, pergolas and decks. They’ve been in business and getting great reviews since 2012. Their website has all the info you need if you’re contemplating an outdoor project, plus gorgeous photos and a blog with useful information like how to clean algae from your wooden structures, or whether chain-link fencing helps or hurts your property value.

Nokomis Cycles (4553 Bloomington Ave.) has been in business since 1994, when it was opened by Dwight Gronlund, certified bike mechanic. He has become known for his customization skills. Nokomis Cycles works on all types of bikes, including electric bikes, and for adults, teens, and children. It has grown beyond just a repair and customization shop to include full retail of bikes and accessories.

Twin Cities Barber (3745 Bloomington Ave.) describe themselves as “not your ordinary neighborhood barbershop” but “a traditional barbershop with modern style.” The crew of owner Gunnar Dockan and three other licensed and talented barbers offer haircuts, beard trims, hot lather shaves, head shaves and various combos. They have discounted haircuts for seniors and kids 12 and under or seniors and have online booking.

4ever Sale’ing (3447 Bloomington Ave.) is a relative newcomer to the shops at Bloomington and 35th. This is a very garage-sale vibe thrift store owned by Tasha Anderson. Bring gently used donations only when she’s open (hours posted on the door) or pick up some great bargains.

The May Day Café (3440 Bloomington Ave.) had a rough pandemic with a staff person testing positive in the first week. It even looked for a while like we would lose the café. Like many local eateries, they did fundraising and mutual aid a lot in the fraught days of 2020. They reopened somewhat later than other places during the takeout-only era, closed for a break for a couple of months, but gradually got to being open seven days and really thriving. The menu is richer, with more ethnic options like Ethiopian, Spanish and Indian, and fancy donuts and other new desserts. But the old favorites still remain as well; fundraisers still happen, too. Check their Facebook page for a colorful daily menu and luscious food photos.