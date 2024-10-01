Celebrating Fall in Dinkytown

BY DEBRA KEEFER RAMAGE

The future of the University neighborhood

We’re going to start our look at Dinkytown by focusing on its neighborhood ecosystem. In 2023, the boards of four of the so-called University neighborhood associations (NAs), Marcy-Holmes (MHNA) which includes Dinkytown, Southeast Como (SECIA), Prospect Park (PPA) and Nicollet Island, began discussions about a possible merger. (The other two areas that make up the University District, the University itself and the mid-city Industrial area, do not have NA boards.) If it comes to pass, the new NA will be called University Neighborhoods Partnership (UNP.)

In case you’re not familiar with the recent plight of Minneapolis’s NA’s, beginning in 1990, the size and saturation of these nonprofits representing neighborhood residents’ interests grew phenomenally during the existence of a city funding program called the Neighborhood Revitalization Program (NRP.) Around 2012, the city transitioned to an “equity” based funding model, which drastically slashed funding, especially for majority homeowner neighborhoods. Many of the NAs have either faded away, changed structures, or merged with other NAs.

After an “exploratory phase” in the four affected neighborhoods during the last quarter of 2023, PPA opted out of the merger plan. The three remaining NA boards voted to proceed, and now three 72-hour polls will take place (by the time you read this all or all but one will be done) to give the residents a say in whether to proceed with the merger.

UMN news and views

A great way to keep up with the life of the University is to read the MN Daily, a student-run newspaper, which is much more accessible these days as it’s completely online. There’s A LOT going on right now. The UMN recently inaugurated a new president, Rebecca Cunningham, in a day that was made tense by protestors, including among others, UMN’s Divest Coalition calling for divestment from Israel. See mndaily.com for coverage and more.

A recent article highlighted a campus club that is a branch of the statewide organization Compassionate Action for Animals. In the course of “tabling” on campus, the group offers a vegan treat to anyone who will watch a short video about how animal food production processes hurt animals, and then surveys them on how they felt about it (many are appalled and upset.) They also distribute a vegan dining guide they created last year. Access it here: tinyurl.com/DKTatSSP-UMN-vegguide.

Things to do in Dinkytown and Marcy-Holmes

With the large influx of new residential structures in Dinkytown itself, most residents go to surrounding areas for entertainment and services. Marcy-Holmes goes east of Dinkytown all the way to Central Avenue SE. The Main Cinema on SE Main Street near the river is one such destination; it’s also home to the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Film Festival, the Arab Film Festival, and Cine Latino, as well as other great series.

Cine Latino runs from Oct. 9 to 13 this year. Among the exciting offerings: Through Rocks and Clouds (Raiz) and Close Your Eyes (Cerrar los Ojos.) Check mspfilm.org/shows for these and more. On Oct. 14, don’t miss the next National Theatre Live (UK – films of live stage plays by the NT featuring major actors and playwrights.) It’s NTL: Frankenstein, starring Benedict Cumberbatch and Jonny Lee Miller, directed by Danny Boyle.

Watershed Spa is not like other spas in town. It’s kind of a throwback – a public bath, basically, but very luxe. It features several bathing options and a relaxation room for after the bath. The location is 514 2nd Street SE in a repurposed industrial building.

Marcy Park (711 11th Avenue SE) is one of two city parks in Marcy-Holmes (the other is Holmes Park, fancy that.) It’s small and doesn’t have a Recreation Center, but does have a picnic area, a playground/tot lot, a full basketball court, a dog park, and a hammocking grove!

The Book House in Dinkytown (Dinkydale Mall, second floor) is great for those who like a more contemplative type of recreation. It’s one of the best and oldest used book stores in the city. They boast 40K books in-store and another 40K archived, and have an online catalog you can search (almost) all of them with.

Places to eat and drink in Dinkytown and Marcy-Holmes

Silver Fern (114 E. Hennepin Avenue) – “Silver Fern brings the quaint cafe culture of New Zealand and Australia to Minneapolis with healthy scratch-made food and baked goods, delicious craft espresso drinks, and a purposefully curated wine list.”

SweeDee Cafe (prev. $1.99 Americano – 1307 4th Street SE) – Opened in 2023 by Chang Yoo as $1.99 Americano, it was bought a year later by Pahoua Thao, who expanded the menu and changed the name.

Rollicious (Dinkydale Mall, next to Shuang Cheng) – Dinkytown’s premiere Chinese restaurant has a new Japanese neighbor. Owner Soi Ho learned the business working in his sister’s sushi bar in North Dakota. They specialize in hand rolls and teriyaki bowls.