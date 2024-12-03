RESISTANCE ROUNDTABLE

If your organization is part of the resistance to the Trump presidency and it is not included here, then please tell us about your group and its upcoming activities in an email to [email protected] by the 20th of the month to be included in next month’s edition.

The City of Minneapolis

The Sanctuary City Task Force is a multi-departmental team formed in 2017, tasked with making recommendations to strengthen city-level policies, programs, and resources in the city of Minneapolis to better protect and defend undocumented immigrant families from unfair deportation, Muslim residents and other targeted groups from acts of bigotry and hate, and the rights of refugees from unjust persecution.

“Minneapolis is a welcoming city. We believe that all people, including immigrants, are valuable contributors to society. Every resident is vital to the success of our communities and shared future.”

If you have problems related to immigration status, call the mayor’s office: 612-673-2100

Jewish Voice for Peace

JVP is a national, grassroots organization working towards Palestinian freedom and Judaism beyond Zionism. It’s the largest such organization in the world.

After a year of genocide against Palestinians, Israel is waging a campaign of terror and destruction that has brought the entire region ever closer to a state of all-out war.

A year of impunity for Israeli genocide has landed us here. The U.S. government’s refusal to impose any consequences for Israel’s crimes against humanity has meant that the Israeli government feels it has free rein to keep escalating and expanding its destruction. In a single day in late September, Israel bombed Gaza. And Lebanon. And Syria. And Yemen.

This latest escalated assault has already displaced approximately one million people in Lebanon, and risks killing even more men, women, and children. Meanwhile, the U.S. continues to back this catastrophe.

If you have any questions, please call us at 510-465-1777, or send an email to [email protected]. Jewish Voice for Peace respects and guards your privacy.

Insight News

Insight News is the brainchild and continuing publishing prodigy of Al McFarlane: insightnews.com/

NAACP

The Minneapolis Branch of the NAACP has legal, food and community resources, and some local job openings listed on their website: naacpmpls.com/.

Keith Ellison

We received the following fundraising letter from Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison:

“When I was elected, I promised I would do everything in my power to protect Minnesotans’ fundamental rights – and that promise has never been more important. That’s why I want to be 100% clear: I’m prepared to stand up to the second Trump administration if they attempt to interfere with any of the freedoms that people of our state enjoy, including access to abortion and immigrants’ ability to live without fear.

My office spent months preparing for the possibility of a Trump presidency, identifying potential threats and determining what we can do to make sure the people of Minnesota are protected.

Now, I didn’t run for Attorney General so I could sue Donald Trump. But I’ve done it before, and I’ll do it again if he violates the rights of Minnesotans.

I will always fight to protect your fundamental rights from those who seek to restrict them. But I can’t do it alone.

None of my work is possible without support from this grassroots movement. That’s why I’m asking you to step up and help prove that we’re ready to defend our freedoms.

I wanted to remind you that you’re still eligible for Minnesota’s Political Contribution Refund (PCR) program.

You have until Dec. 31 to donate $75 (or $150 for couples) to our campaign and receive a full refund from the state of Minnesota.”

MN Poor People’s Campaign

MN Poor People’s Campaign has virtual gatherings planned Dec. 5 and 19, at 6 p.m., to share national updates, plan local activities, think through building relationships with other organizations and more. Email us at: [email protected]

Spokesman-Recorder

The Spokesman-Recorder has persevered for more than 90 years: spokesman-recorder.com/

Planned Parenthood North Central States

Their website says: We’re here for you.

It remains our top priority to continue providing care. Regardless of what you hear, keep your appointment. If you have questions about what care you can receive, call us at 1-800-230-PLAN (7526).

The local office: Minneapolis Health Center, 1200 Lagoon Ave., is open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. weekdays, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekends.

For questions related to donations or any other inquiry, call 1-855-789-7723

Veterans For Peace Hour

Featuring special guests and an eclectic mix of music and talk. We are anti-war veterans who have been raising the awareness of the costs of war from a moral, environmental, and economic perspective since 1986. Dec. 8 on KFAI (Wave Project) 90.3 at 10 a.m.

Twin Cities DSA

Twin Cities DSA issued the following statement on Nov. 7, 2024: “The election results may feel like a loss, and it is OK to grieve. No matter who holds the presidency, Twin Cities Democratic Socialists of America remains steadfast, organizing and fighting every day as members of the working class.

We fight against fascism, against capitalist exploitation, against oppression. We struggle for collective liberation, for a thriving planet, for dignity. Join the movement. A better world is possible, but only if we build it together.”

The following day, they tweeted: “The corporate-controlled Democratic Party has failed the working class and allowed lying billionaire Trump to return to power. Join TCDSA to fight for collective liberation & a thriving planet — we have a world to win.”

In the less than a month since then and now, over 100 new members have joined Twin Cities DSA, the third “wave” of growth in the past eight-plus years. This is part of a nationwide phenomenon that also occurred with the first Trump election.

Twin Cities DSA is far stronger now than they were eight years ago. They now have a large, visible office space in St. Paul, a robust online presence, an outstanding leadership team, and apparently, according to a centrist DFL PAC, control the entire city government of Minneapolis <sarcasm.> The chapter has endorsed elected members of the Minneapolis, St. Paul, and Robbinsdale city councils, as well as two state senators and a few house representatives.

When they say they are going to just grow bigger, grow stronger, and keep organizing the same way, you should believe as many obviously do. The chapter’s political education centerpiece, an orientation called TCDSA 101, usually has fewer than 20 attendees. In mid-November, over 100 people signed up for it, and they had to have multiple sessions that month to accommodate.

As an example of the kind of organizing that continued apace in November, the chapter mobilized scores of phone calls to MN Senators Smith and Klobuchar to whip votes for Bernie Sanders six Joint Resolutions of Disapproval that had the potential to stop $20 billions of weapon sales to Israel.

Also, another difference between 2016 and now? Then, Twin Cities DSA was the only DSA chapter in the state. Now there are three others, experiencing similar waves of growth, and DSA endorsed elected officials across the state.

Would you like to join? Follow this link: twincitiesdsa.org/join.

Women Against Military Madness Continues to Work for Peace, Justice and the End of War Through Trump’s Second Term

BY KIM DEFRANCO, MEMBER OF WOMEN AGAINST MILITARY MADNESS

Women Against Military Madness (WAMM) is a member-based organization whose mission is to oppose U.S. militarism and involvement in wars. WAMM challenges systems of harm, oppression and exploitation, and helps build movements of solidarity with others for peace and justice.

Members of WAMM always say no matter who is the tenant in the White House, WAMM is always working for justice and will do the same in opposing U.S. wars, interventions, and sanctions. Our name says it all! Militarism is the most potent source of injustice where the obscene military spending comes at the expense of housing, medical care, education and adequate nutrition, etc.

In our 42+ years, our work for peace and justice has continued through the Reagan, Bush, Clinton, Bush Jr., Obama, Trump, Biden eras, and will not change during Trump’s second term.

On Wednesdays from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. (time change in spring), the Vigil to End War gathers at the Lake Street/Marshall Avenue Bridge over the Mississippi River. The End War committee is dedicated to ending U.S. involvement in war, the threats of war, and the production, sale and use of the weapons of war.

On Fridays from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m., WAMM’s Middle East Committee, along with the Palestine Solidarity Committee, gather in St. Paul at the corners of Snelling/Summit Avenues. Waving Palestinian flags and signs, we take a stand against the ongoing occupation and genocide of the Palestinian people and call out the leaders and countries that continue these injustices.

Please join us! WAMM has several committees to get involved in. Email us: [email protected]. Call us: 612-827-5364. Visit our website: womenagainstmilitarymadness.org.