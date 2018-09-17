BY ED FELIEN

It’s time for the Fall Parade of Homes. Until Sept. 30, you can tour 427 new homes Thursdays-Sundays from 12 to 6 p.m. It’s free except for four Dream Homes where you’ll be asked to pay a $5 admission at the door. Proceeds from the Dream Homes go to the BATC-Housing First Minnesota Foundation to help them build and remodel homes for veterans and families in need. Pick up your free guidebook at Holiday Station convenience stores.

For only three days, from Sept. 28 through 30, you can tour Remodeler’s Showcase and get clever and beautiful remodeling ideas. Two of these successful remodeling projects are in the Nokomis community.

Roberts Residential Remodeling at 4725 11th Ave. S.: “This home originally had a small isolated kitchen. We removed a load-bearing wall between the kitchen and the dining room, and installed an engineered LVL beam in its place. We designed, built, painted and installed custom cabinetry that was made in our own in-house millwork shop, complete with quartz countertops. Throughout the kitchen, dining room and family room, we laminated the ceilings where the old plaster was cracking and skim coated the heavily textured walls. By removing obsolete door frames and arched drywalled headers we were able to create a cleaner, more elegant look.”

OA Design and Build at 5932 12th Ave. S.: “Contemporary Scandinavian minimalism … with a drop of color and miles of understated refined creativity! How do you turn a small South Minneapolis bungalow galley kitchen into something open, spacious, loaded with storage, hyper functional and refined for under $80K? This beautiful kitchen is simple yet complex. Minimal yet detailed. Structured yet organic. The reclaimed honed granite, floating shelves, recessed pantry, and seamless connection with the cove ceilings define the rich design and precise execution in this craft kitchen.”

PHOTO 1: 5932 12th Ave.

PHOTO 2: 4725 11th Ave.