Turtle Theater Collective is proud to present the regional premiere of “What Would Crazy Horse Do?” by Larissa FastHorse, an award-winning playwright, director and choreographer and an enrolled member of the Rosebud Sioux Tribe. It’s a dark comedy set on a Lakota reservation in South Dakota, loosely based on real events about a single photo and the strange bedfellows it reveals: the Klan and a tribe of Indians joining together for a Pow Wow. Ernest Briggs, Artistic Director of Turtle Theater Collective, said, “I had the honor of being a part of the Minneapolis staged reading of ‘What Would Crazy Horse Do?’ in the spring of 2016 … I knew the moment I took part in this reading, I wanted to see this show performed, if only to start a conversation and to remind people to be vigilant, because sometimes the people who speak softly can do more damage to our society than those who shout loudly.” Performances at Mixed Blood Theatre: July 10 – 13 @ 7:30 p.m. and July 14 @ 2 p.m. Advance tickets available at https://whatwouldcrazyhorsedo.brownpapertickets.com/; door tickets cash only.