Community Advisory Committee gives feedback

The following lists the requests and questions that the Hiawatha Golf Course Community Advisory Committee put together at CAC meeting No. 6 for the Hiawatha Golf Course Property Master Plan. The Park Board Design Team is currently working on providing answers to the questions and looking into incorporating the suggestions into the plan.

-Protect homes from groundwater intrusion including an engineering analysis.

-Provide pollution mitigation coordinated by the City of Minneapolis and MPRB, including trash, sediment and dissolved pollutant removal.

-Maintain First Tee program.

-Ensure more purposeful interpretation and presence of African American and Indigenous history, art and culture.

-Include stormwater best management practices.

-Balance natural and recreation spaces with appropriate plantings (vegetation that reduces maintenance needs while optimizing land use experience, water management, and wildlife.

-Enhance winter activities on the property.

-Keep costs low (capital and maintenance).

-Answer the questions: Why/when is pumping bad? Why does the Park Board want to reduce pumping?

-Revise/improve clubhouse, with winter activity hub, a pet-friendly patio, and local business-oriented.

-Provide a plan to retain the 18-hole golf course with alternate ways to reduce pumping.

-Protect existing wildlife habitat.

-Enhance communal golf practice facilities.

-Provide a plan for the memorials to people.

-Support wildlife connectivity.

-Provide a safe walking path around the lake, not necessarily directly adjacent to the lake.

-Remove fence strategically to increase accessibility to park and water.

-Reuse existing infrastructure.

-New parking and traffic analysis.

-Push Audubon Certification levels further.

-Create public art opportunities.

-Maintain and expand, where appropriate, biking path locations.

-Provide opportunities for non-golf interaction on property.

-Create passive and active areas.

-Create an event venue.

-Explore what each park facility building does and how its use could be expanded, event facility at southwest maintenance building.

The results are expected to be presented at the next CAC meeting, date to be determined.

Kathryn Kelly