Poets and Writers and Musicians Against the War on the Earth

Wednesday, Jan. 15, 7 p.m. (doors open at 6 p.m.)

The American Swedish Institute, 2600 Park Ave., Mpls.

Join us to honor the earth with words and music! Organized by poets and writers Ruth Bly, James Lenfestey, Freya Manfred and musician Tim Frantzich, this free event presents music, poems and stories that move from grief to compassion in the face of daunting environmental challenges.

The 75-minute program opens with a children’s chorus and a Tibetan blessing by Sonam and Tenzin Dhechhen, followed by performances by celebrated musicians Robert Robinson and Aby Wolf, Minnesota Poet Laureate Joyce Sutphen, and poets and writers Mary Moore Easter, Ron Leith, Jeannine Ouellette, Dougie Padilla and Matt Rasmussen, with a special tribute to Swedish Nobel Laureate Tomas Tranströmer.

All donations and proceeds from the silent auction will benefit nonprofit organizations tabling at the event: Citizens Climate Lobby, Climate Generation, Fresh Energy, Interfaith Power and Light, mn350.org, MN 100% Renewable Campaign, Sierra Club and Water Legacy.

Cost: Free, but donations welcome. www.asimn.org

No pre-registration required.