Go to your precinct caucus on February 25

BY ED FELIEN

There are four important dates to remember:

Feb. 25, Precinct Caucuses

March 3, Presidential Primary

Aug. 11, Primary Election Day

Nov. 3, Election Day

Precinct Caucuses:

On Tuesday night, Feb. 25, the four recognized parties in Minnesota for the 2020 ballot are:

Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party

651-293-1200

Grassroots-Legalize Cannabis Party

651-280-7922

Legal Marijuana Now Party

763-742-6198

Republican Party of Minnesota

651-222-0022

Call them or check their websites to find location and time.

The precinct caucus is the smallest unit of government for political parties. It’s a neighborhood meeting of people who are probably going to vote the same way you do. It’s a chance for you to talk about neighborhood problems and offer solutions. Anyone in attendance can offer a resolution on city, county, state or national issues. The resolution is voted on, and if it passes, then it is sent to the legislative district convention, or the county or congressional district conventions for consideration.

Your precinct caucus will elect delegates to the district, county and congressional conventions, and those delegates will elect delegates to the state and national conventions.

Jean Wagenius is retiring as representative for Legislative District 63B. She has been a steadfast champion of the environment. Thank you, faithful public servant.

Delegates chosen at the February 25th precinct caucuses will convene sometime in March or April to endorse a candidate to replace her. The DFL sponsored a candidate’s forum last month. See page 6 for story.

Minnesota decided it wanted to be included in the early mix of states with presidential preference primaries, so this year, for the first time, we will have Presidential Preference Primary Tuesday, March 3. You can go to your regular polling place, ask for a ballot for your political party and vote for a candidate for President.

Minnesota Primary Election Day is Tuesday, Aug. 11. If there is a contest in any political party for an elected position, then the leading candidate in this primary will go on to the general election, Nov. 3.

There are rumors that Michelle Bachmann and civil rights activist Phil Willkie, a Dump Trump

Republican, might challenge Jason Lewis for Republican endorsement in the August primary.

* * * * * * * * * * * *

Claiming Our Voices Caucus Training

Wednesday, Feb. 12 – 7 p.m. – The Center (Edina) – hosted by same & ISAIAH

=============

Claiming Our Voices Caucus Training

Thursday, Feb. 13 – 4 p.m. – Muslim Student Assoc. U of M – hosted by same & Muslim Coalition of ISAIAH

=============

Taqwa Caucus Training

Friday, Feb.14 – 6 p.m. – Masjid al Taqwa MN – hosted by same

=============

Caucus & Conventions Training

Saturday, Feb. 15 – 2 p.m. – Rondo Community Library – hosted by Twin Cities DSA (Democratic Socialists of America)

=============

Caucus for Climate Training

Sunday, Feb. 16 – 12:45 p.m. – Edina Community Lutheran Church – hosted by church & Interfaith Power & Light (limited spots – reserve on Facebook)