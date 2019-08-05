TRIPARTITE brings together three distinctly different “street artists” to share the gallery walls at Modus Locus. In this exhibit, each artist brings their own unique perspective to their somewhat elusive public art endeavors.

GROE’s body of work embodies and reveals the relationships active graffiti participants encounter: the bold, colorful, calculated decisiveness of the graffiti style connecting with its environment—filled with uncertainty and forgetfulness.

BIAFRA critiques traditional America by questioning the white culture that surrounds traditional values and taking a critical look at cultural problems, both political and ideological. The artist hides layers of information in all his work to give insight to the content and history of each piece.

BLACK DAZE is constantly generating bright, bold characters and images in multiple media: murals, paintings, drawings, stickers, T-shirts and prints. Seemingly drawing from mythology and his own imagination, the artist’s work conjures magic from the imagery of the ages.

Each artist will have additional merch to purchase: stickers, t-shirts, posters, prints, etc. Please check back for additional events during the month for opportunities to meet the artists and buy their wares.

Exhibition: July 25th – August 31, 2019

Opening Reception: July 25th, 6-11pm

Address: 3500 Bloomington Ave., Minneapolis, MN 55407

Viewing Hours: Wednesday thru Friday 4-8pm, Saturdays 12-4pm and by appointment. Private rentals can affect gallery hours.

Modus Locus is a flex-use gallery space located in Powderhorn Park, Minneapolis, which celebrates arts and events by local and global residents. For additional information about the gallery and event rental space, contact: mirna@moduslocusmpls.com