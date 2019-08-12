Minneapolis Monarch Festival

The annual Monarch Festival – Festival de la Monarca celebrates the monarch butterfly’s amazing 2,300 mile migration from Minnesota to Mexico with music, food, dance, hands-on art, native plant sales and plenty of opportunities to get up close with monarch butterflies, learn about their habitats, and what you can do to make a difference.

The Festival will be held just east of the Lake Nokomis Community Center in the area bounded by E. Minnehaha Parkway, Woodlawn Boulevard, and E. Nokomis Parkway.

This year’s Monarch Festival will occur on

Saturday, September 7, 2019, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

at the Lake Nokomis Community Center.