Frankenstein: Two Centuries

Presented by Ghoulish Delights

Performed by The Mysterious Old Radio Listening Society

The Mysterious Old Radio Listening Society celebrates two hundred years of Frankenstein with two original stories inspired by Mary Shelley’s iconic tale, each written and performed in the style of a classic radio series, including commercials, live music and sound effects.

“Long Live Frankenstein” (in the style of the radio series Escape) – An expedition follows the path of Captain Walton’s ship through deadly arctic conditions to capture the legendary creature! Written by Tim Uren.

“Inglorious Monsters” (in the style of the radio series Inner Sanctum Mysteries) – In the death and madness of World War II, a scientist reanimates the dead to create the perfect soldier! Written by Joshua English Scrimshaw.

Performed by Shanan Custer (2 Sugars, Room for Cream), Joshua English Scrimshaw (Comedy Suitcase), Eric Webster (Shade’s Brigade), and Joe Weismann (The Jaztronauts).

Further information and tickets at www.bryantlakebowl.com/cabaret-theater/ or 612-825-8949.

Bryant-Lake Bowl • 810 W. Lake St., Mpls.

Thursday, October 31, 7:00 p.m. / Doors open at 6:00 p.m.