A FAMILY-FRIENDLY SING-A-LONG

TO HELP KEEP AN ENDANGERED LANGUAGE ALIVE

Saturday, Dec. 7, 11 am & 2 pm • Sunday, Dec. 8, 2 pm

Z Puppets Rosenschnoz, 4054 Chicago Ave. South, Minneapolis, MN 55407

Minneapolis- Recently, the Cherokee Nation declared a state of emergency for their language. With Say It! Sing It! Play It! In Cherokee, Cherokee Tribal Member and award-winning Minneapolis-based performing artist Chris Griffith taps into the power of playfulness to counter the rapid disappearance of indigenous languages.

How can YOU help keep alive an endangered language? By singing it loud and proud with a Turtle and Wabbit!

Through catchy songs and fun storytelling, Chris Griffith leads an adventure into language reclamation. Sing along and you, too, will learn how to count to three, make the basic sounds, say hello and thank you in Cherokee!

Recommended for ages 3 and up.

Pay-What-You-Will Admission $5-$15 suggested

FREE ADMISSION for all Tribal Members

tickets online at https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/4412195>

ABOUT THE ARTISTS

Writer/Performer Chris Griffith is the Co-Creative Director of Z Puppets Rosenschnoz, an award-winning performing and teaching artist and enrolled member of the Cherokee Nation.

Although his family roots are in Oklahoma, Chris has lived outside Cherokee Nation most of his life.

Chris developed this performance, directed by Anishinabe artist Julie Boada, with support from an Artist Initiative Grant from the Minnesota State Arts Board.

Since 1998, writer and performer Chris Griffith has been leading people to the power of playfulness as Co-Creative Director and Founder of Z Puppets Rosenschnoz. Their combination of hand-crafted puppetry, quirky humor and live music has won support from the Jim Henson Foundation, Puppeteers of America, Minnesota State Arts Board, Ordway Center, Jerome Foundation and McKnight Foundation.

Director Julie Boada is an Anishinabe artist, storyteller, puppeteer and arts educator. Julie has worked regionally and nationally with In the Heart of the Beast Puppet & Mask Theatre, Z Puppets Rosenschnoz, and the Minnesota History Center. A 2014 Ivey Award recipient, Julie has received support from the Minnesota State Arts Board and the Jerome Foundation. Julie has a B.A. in Studio Arts and American Indian Studies from the University of Minnesota.