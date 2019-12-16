The Riverview Theater to Feature Classic Christmas Films for a Cause

What would Christmas be without Christmas movies? The good news: you don’t have to find out. From Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, through Monday, December 23, 2019, the Riverview Theater will once again present Christmas films at discounted prices for a good cause.

An annual tradition since 2008, on the occasion of the Riverview’s 60th anniversary, the theater will again partner with the Minnehaha Food Shelf to bring classic Christmas movies to the big screen. Admission is just $2 per feature or $1 with a non-perishable food donation.

As always, Ralphie and the rest of the gang from A Christmas Story will again be part of the lineup. This year, for the first time, the Riverview will show another hilarious holiday classic, Elf, starring Will Ferrell. Here is the full schedule of holiday film fun:

White Christmas (1954)

2 p.m., daily,

December 21-23

Elf (2003)

4:20 p.m., daily, December 20-23

A Christmas

Story (1983) 6:30 p.m., daily, December 20-23

It’s A Wonderful Life (1946)

8:30 p.m., daily, December 20-23

In addition to non-perishable food items collected from moviegoers, the Riverview will also donate a portion of all ticket sales directly to the Minnehaha Food Shelf. Thank you for supporting your local food shelf this holiday season.

The historic Riverview Theater, located at 3800 42nd Avenue South in Minneapolis, is one of the most renowned neighborhood theaters in the upper Midwest. Opened in 1948, the Riverview frequently rates as the best movie theater in Minneapolis, including by the City Pages seven times in a recent nine-year span. With a capacity to seat 700 moviegoers in a classic auditorium that features state-of-the-art projection and sound systems as well as high-backed rocker seats, the Riverview offers the best of the modern digital age combined with the atmosphere of a simpler time. Its 1950s lobby is complete with mod couches and chairs, and patrons often come early to relax before the show. The Riverview presents art-house cinema classics, children and family films, Hollywood blockbusters, filmed concerts, and live sports, all at budget-conscious prices.