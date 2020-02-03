Go to your precinct caucus on February 25

BY ED FELIEN

There are four important dates to remember:

Feb. 25, Precinct Caucuses

March 3, Presidential Primary

Aug. 11, Primary Election Day

Nov. 3, Election Day

Precinct caucuses

On Tuesday night, Feb. 25, the four recognized parties in Minnesota for the 2020 ballot are:

Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party

651-293-1200

Grassroots-Legalize Cannabis Party

651-280-7922

Legal Marijuana Now Party

763-742-6198

Republican Party of Minnesota

651-222-0022

Call them or check their websites to find location and time.

The precinct caucus is the smallest unit of government for political parties. It’s a neighborhood meeting of people who are probably going to vote the same way you do. It’s a chance for you to talk about neighborhood problems and offer solutions. Anyone in attendance can offer a resolution on city, county, state or national issues. The resolution is voted on, and if it passes, then it is sent to the legislative district convention, or the county or congressional district conventions for consideration.

Your precinct caucus will elect delegates to the district, county and congressional conventions, and those delegates will elect delegates to the state and national conventions.

People in Ward 6 should be having a special endorsing convention because their City Council member, Abdi Warsame, is resigning to accept the position of executive director/CEO of the Minneapolis Public Housing Authority. The Minneapolis City Council can appoint whomever it chooses to fill Warsame’s seat; however, when I was on the City Council and John Derus resigned to take a seat on the Hennepin County Board, the council determined to wait for the endorsement of the Ward 4 DFL special convention and, instead of appointing John’s brother as he wanted, we appointed his aunt, Alice Rainville, the choice of the convention.

Minnesota decided it wanted to be included in the early mix of states with presidential preference primaries, so this year, for the first time, we will have Presidential Preference Primary Tuesday March 3. You can go to your regular polling place, ask for a ballot for your political party and vote for a candidate for president.

Minnesota Primary Election Day is Tuesday, Aug. 11. If there is a contest in any political party for an elected position, then the leading candidate in this primary will go on to the general election Nov. 3.

There are rumors that Michelle Bachmann and civil rights activist Phil Willkie, a Dump Trump Republican, might challenge Jason Lewis for Republican endorsement for the U.S. Senate seat in the August primary.