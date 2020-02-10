Medical advances in socialist Cuba

Last August, 2019, I wrote “Contrast between real world and the movies” in Southside Pride criticizing cineaste aficionado Tony Bouza for his lack of appreciation for the medical achievements of Cuba since the revolution of 1959. That island nation implemented its Universal Medical Coverage for its own people, and also extended its medical services to many other countries in Latin America, in Africa and in Asia, as the need was recognized.

Through its Latin American School of Medicine in La Havana, Cuba has extended medical school education to people in many countries, who needed more physicians for the people in their own countries. That training has been provided at NO COST to those medical students who attend this academic institution. And YES, that includes students from the United States of America, in spite of the Embargo by the U.S. against Cuba. Over 70 graduated physicians from the U.S., and educated in Cuba, are now practicing medicine in the U.S.

This socialist Republic of Cuba has done much more humanitarian work than the training of men and women from many countries of the world. After the nuclear disaster at Chernobyl, in April 1986, Cuba offered its medical facilities to help more than 20,000 Ukrainians affected by the exposure from the failed nuclear reactor, in spite of the United States Embargo on Cuba.

The Minnesota Cuban Film Festival will be held on Thursdays, Feb. 27 through April 2, 2020, at St. Anthony Main Theatre, Mpls. Among the films to be presented is one called “Un Traductor” (or “A Translator”), which relates the medical actions Cuba took to help over 20,000 people exposed to the radiation from Chernobyl. Cuba was the only country in the world to take in victims from Chernobyl, at no cost to the victims.

Please consider attending this showing, to become more aware what this island nation, Cuba, blockaded by the U.S. government, is doing for people in need of medical help.

Enrique Gentzsch