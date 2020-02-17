Z PUPPETS ROSENSCHNOZ PRESENTS

THROUGH THE NARROWS

An intimate puppetry experience intertwining stories of the Jews Crossing the Red Sea and the Cherokee Trail of Tears

Z Puppets welcomes people to take a place at the table for a uniquely intimate puppetry experience intertwining stories of the Jews Crossing the Red Sea and the Cherokee Trail of Tears. Sliding across centuries and continents with the live global music fusion of Greg Herriges, these stories travel the rich emotional landscape from struggle to triumph.

Award-winning puppetry artists Shari Aronson and Chris Griffith, a Cherokee Tribal member, share stories inspired by their own ancestry. A 3500-year-old Jewish woman and a 6-year-old Cherokee boy fill in parts of history that often go missing. Directed by Laurie Witzkowski.

After the one-hour performance, Z Puppets leads the audience step by step to make “power figures” — small puppets to represent someone to call on for strength when facing hardship.

People take their power figures out into the world to find the next steps through life’s narrow passages!

Each event is limited to 25 seats and advance tickets are encouraged. Last year’s performances sold out quickly. Tickets available at zpuppets.org.

FREE ADMISSION for all Tribal Members

Pay-What-You-Will Admission ($10-$25 suggested)

“Through the Narrows” features intense subject matter and vivid descriptions of historically accurate violence. Recommended for adults and youth ages 9+.

Questions? Call 612-724-1435 or e-mail Shari@zpuppets.org

Z Puppets Rosenschnoz

4054 Chicago Ave. South, Minneapolis, MN

Saturday, March 21 at 7 p.m., Sunday, March 22 at 2 p.m.

Saturday, March 28 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., Sunday, March 29 at 2 p.m.

A Watch it, Make it, Take it Event