Caucus Trainings

Claiming Our Voices Caucus Training

Wednesday, Feb. 12 – 7 p.m. – The Center (Edina) – hosted by same & ISAIAH

=============

Claiming Our Voices Caucus Training

Thursday, Feb. 13 – 4 p.m. – Muslim Student Assoc. U of M – hosted by same & Muslim Coalition of ISAIAH

=============

Taqwa Caucus Training

Friday, Feb.14 – 6 p.m. – Masjid al Taqwa MN – hosted by same

=============

Caucus & Conventions Training

Saturday, Feb. 15 – 2 p.m. – Rondo Community Library – hosted by Twin Cities DSA (Democratic Socialists of America)

=============

Caucus for Climate Training

Sunday, Feb. 16 – 12:45 p.m. – Edina Community Lutheran Church – hosted by church & Interfaith Power & Light (limited spots – reserve on Facebook)