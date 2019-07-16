MN350 meets with Cargill executives

On July 11, members of MN350, Clean Water Action and Mighty Earth met in the parking lot of Cargill corporate headquarters in Wayzata with three Cargill executives after security denied them entry to the building.

Kurt Kimber of the MN350 Solutions Committee read the following:

MN350, a Minnesota organization dedicated to fighting climate change and social and racial injustice, calls on Cargill to change from their practices that are destroying the biosphere and instead use their massive resources for the healing of the planet and its people.

Being a privately held company, Cargill has the ability to change course overnight and nothing short of this is required to avert the looming climate crisis.

We call on the MacMillan and Cargill family members to awaken and realize their role in responding to the imminent climate catastrophe.

We call on Cargill and its supply chains to end their soy, cocoa and palm oil driven deforestations.

We call on Cargill and its supply chains to stop displacing, forcibly or otherwise, Indigenous peoples from their ancestral lands and to honor their basic human rights.

We call on Cargill and its supply chains to end the use of child labor, forced or otherwise.

We call on Cargill and its supply chains to end their destructive and unsustainable meat production practices.

We call on Cargill and its supply chains to dramatically reduce their nitrogen and phosphorus fertilizer pollution of our water systems.

We call on Cargill do what it says it will do and to end its practices of giving lip service to sustainable practices while continuing or expanding their destructive practices.

Afterwards, Mighty Earth gave security 1500 petition signatures and asked for them to be delivered to Cargill’s CEO.