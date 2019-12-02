A Procession, A Prayer, A Cry Through the Streets of Our City

Sunday, Dec. 15, 4 p.m.

Gather at Powderhorn Park

beginning at 3 p.m.

3400 15th Ave. S., Mpls. 55407

Join the Posada—the journey of Mary and Joseph seeking shelter—in a bilingual, multi-sensory procession of prayer and solidarity. We will sing. We will travel one mile from Powderhorn Park to St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 2742 15th Ave. S., Mpls. 55407.

We will walk for those that journey with hope toward the U.S. border. We will walk for those separated from their families by borders. All proceeds from a freewill offering will go to two groups that accompany immigrants through legal proceedings.

At the church there will be a bonfire, food, music, and a living Nativity.

Come! All ages. Dress Warm and Walk together.

For more information contact The Semilla Center for Healing and the Arts.

semillacenter@gmail.com // 612-724-3862 // Facebook: Semilla Center #WeComeBearingPeace

This event is initiated by St. Paul’s Lutheran Church and The Semilla Center for Healing and the Arts. With cooperation from Edina Community Lutheran Church, St Stephen’s Lutheran Church, Immanuel Lutheran Church and In the Heart of the Beast Theatre.