Celebrate Mayday update

BY ED FELIEN

“Hey, all of Minneapolis, Mayday is happening,” says Jason Heisler. He organized a fundraiser at Palmer’s Bar: “Feb 2nd. Noon – 9 pm, The Super Puppet Bowl. Several bands, a Palmers puppet show, raffle, silent auction, contraptions, street performers, tshirts, and special guests.”

David Senn wrote on the Mayday2020 blog: “As a musician I have a good working relationship with Brock at Mortimers and have secured the evening of Sunday, March 8, for a Mayday 2020 benefit there. I am also in dialog with Joe at VFW uptown about Sunday, March 29, there. Envisioning bands, clowns, MCs, DJs, maybe raffle or silent auction and tributes to Dahnn.”

Jason Heisler has formed a nonprofit corporation, Mayday2020. They need to raise about $40,000 for porta-potties and permits.

The initial meeting had 72 Mayday veterans show up to get organized.

There will be the parade starting at 11 a.m. Sunday, May 3, and the Mayday Flotilla will be bringing the Tree of Life, the Maypole, to the western shore of Lake Powderhorn. There will be music in the park, porta-potties, and probably food trucks and political groups trying to recruit.

If you want to participate or contribute, go to their Facebook page: 2020 MayDay Parade and Festival.